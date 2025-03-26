PRIMARY TRUST and More Set for Portland Center Stage 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Portland Center Stage’s 2025-2026 season will celebrate The Stories That Bind Us — a range of plays that connect us to ourselves and each other. The seven-show lineup spans tender friendships, profound family bonds, startling transformations, and hilariously disastrous theater mishaps. From Pulitzer Prize-winning drama and electrifying new musicals, to side-splitting comedy and a tour-de-force return by Storm Large, this season invites audiences to roll with laughter, breathe into possibility, and wrestle with the most beautifully pressing questions of our time.

Beyond the stage, PCS’s 2025-2026 calendar will be packed full of vibrant community events, including First Thursday gatherings, live music and comedy showcases, art exhibits, community discussions, and expanded education programs for teens and adults.

PCS’s 2025-2026 Season Lineup

Primary Trust

By Eboni Booth

Directed by Chip Miller

On the Mainstage

September 28 – October 26, 2025

Kenneth has spent his life in the same small town, his adulthood working at the same small bookstore, and his nights drinking mai tai’s in the same small bar with his Best Friend Bert — who cares if Bert is imaginary? When Kenneth is suddenly laid off from his job, he is forced out of his comfort zone and into the world. Primary Trust is a story about the transformative nature of small acts of kindness, the importance of community, and the courage it takes to embrace change.

2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women

Adapted by Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Joanie Schultz

A co-production with Cincinnati Playhouse

On the Mainstage

November 16 – December 21, 2025

From America’s most produced playwright comes another fresh adaptation of a familiar classic. Lauren Gunderson’s Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women takes the legendary novelist and places her at the center of her own story. Under the guidance of their beloved mother, the four young March sisters -- tempestuous Jo, traditional Meg, gentle Beth, and spirited Amy -- struggle to keep their family going while their father serves in the Civil War. This enduring celebration of sisterhood comes to life as a young writer makes space for herself and her stories in a society she’s determined to change.

The Play That Goes Wrong

By Henry Lewis, Henry Shields & Jonathan Sayer

Directed by Dámaso Rodríguez

A Co-Production with Seattle Rep

On the Mainstage

January 18 – February 15, 2026

It’s opening night for the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s production of the 1920s murder mystery Murder of Haversham Manor and from lights up the cast and crew are in an uphill battle to the final curtain. The set isn’t steady and neither are the actors as they trip over their lines, set pieces and a murder victim who has a hard time playing dead. In this uproarious comedy, anything that can go wrong, absolutely will… with fantastic flair!

2015 London’s Olivier Award for Best New Comedy

Lizard Boy

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Justin Huertas

On the Mainstage

March 1 – March 29, 2026

Twenty years ago, a strange encounter with a dragon left Trevor's skin green and scaly. Now, he only leaves his house once a year for MonsterFest, the one day where he feels safe to share his skin with the world—and this year, Trevor has a date! When their first date spirals into a mythic adventure, Trevor must confront villains, monsters, and himself to become his own hero. Sparks fly in a brand new production, filled with local talent, of this queer-indie-rock-action romance pulsing with fierce conflict - and fiercer harmonies - on its heart pounding journey of self discovery.

Fat Ham

By James Ijames

Directed by Charles Grant

A co-production with Portland Playhouse

On the Mainstage

April 19 – May 17, 2026

A week after Juicy’s father dies, he finds himself at a backyard barbecue celebrating the marriage of his mother and uncle—sound familiar? James Ijames’s Pulitzer Prize-winning reimagining of Hamlet casts the sweet prince of Denmark as a queer, Black boy from the South. In this comedy born from tragedy, Juicy must choose between seeking vengeance for his father’s death or staying true to his own heart—a story of identity, family, and liberation as we become our truest selves.

2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

Written and performed by Kristina Wong

Directed by Jessica Hanna

A co-production with Boom Arts

On the Mainstage

May 26 – June 7, 2026

In a SNAPPY (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, that is!) musical comedy like no other, Kristina Wong, self-proclaimed #FoodBankInfluencer gives us a karaoke fueled education on America’s emergency food system. After experiencing the lacking food distribution from New York to the Navajo Nation, Kristina Wong returns, as only she can, with this hilariously irreverent examination of food insecurity, government assistance, and grassroot solutions to global issues.

Storm Large Makes it Home

Written and performed by Storm Large

On the Mainstage

June 14 – June 28, 2026

Closing out the 2025-26 season, Storm Large returns to Portland Center Stage for a limited two-week run in June 2026. With raw emotion, razor-sharp wit, and jaw-dropping vocals, Storm takes audiences on an unforgettable journey of music, storytelling, and pure rock-and-roll energy.

Storm Large’s triumphant return to Portland Center Stage. Her show, Crazy Enough, is one of The Armory’s all-time biggest hits, playing a record sold-out, 21-week run in 2009.

