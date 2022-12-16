NW Children's Theater Brings Magic Back To Downtown Portland With New Arts Center

Northwest Children's Theater (NWCT) is moving to Broadway! After 30 years at their historic home at the NW Neighborhood Cultural Center, NWCT is converting the fourplex movie theater located at 1000 Broadway into a multi-venue arts center for youth.

Located in downtown Portland, across the street from the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, their new home - The Judy - will welcome families back to the heart of our city, grow NWCT's mission, and guarantee a magical, inviting space for every child to grow, dream, and develop essential life skills.

In its history, NWCT has educated and entertained more than 1 million children, parents, grandparents, teachers, and students. Now is the moment to secure that impact for the next generation with the creation of their new home.

If you want to be a part of revitalizing downtown Portland and help more families experience theater magic, you can support NWCT's campaign to create a one-of-a-kind youth arts center. Donate today at nwcts.org/move.