Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards
Michael J. Fox To Join FAN EXPO in Portland in February

Michael J. Fox To Join FAN EXPO in Portland in February

Fox joins a standout celebrity roster at FAN EXPO Portland that already includes William Shatner, Ron Perlman, Katee Sackhoff and more.

Dec. 08, 2022  

Hello, McFly! From the Back to the Future franchise to TV hits like "Family Ties" and "Spin City," Michael J. Fox has thrilled and moved millions with his performances as well as his commitment to the campaign for increased Parkinson's disease research. Now fans will have the chance to meet this transcendent star when he "travels" to FAN EXPO Portland on Friday and Saturday, February 17-18 at Oregon Convention Center.

Fox debuted as a professional actor at 15, co-starring in the sitcom "Leo and Me" on CBC. When he was 18, Fox moved to Los Angeles. He had a series of bit parts, including one in "Palmerstown USA" before winning the role of lovable conservative Alex P. Keaton on NBC's enormously popular "Family Ties" (1982-89). During Fox's seven years on "Ties," he earned three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe, making him one of the country's most prominent young actors.

The five-time Emmy winner (in addition to the three for "Family Ties," he also won one for "Spin City" and one for a guest role on "Rescue Me") last month received an honorary Oscar for his commitment to the campaign for increased Parkinson's research. Fox announced his retirement from "Spin City" in January 2000, effective upon the completion of his fourth season and 100th episode. Today the Michael J. Fox Foundation has galvanized the search for a cure for Parkinson's disease.

Fox joins a standout celebrity roster at FAN EXPO Portland that already includes William Shatner ("Star Trek," "Boston Legal"), Ron Perlman ("Sons of Anarchy," Hellboy), Katee Sackhoff ("The Mandalorian," "Battlestar Galactica"), Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man), Anthony Daniels (Star Wars franchise), Matthew Lewis ("Neville Longbottom" in Harry Potter franchise), "Star Trek" franchise stalwarts Brent Spiner ("The Next Generation"), Jonathan Frakes ("TNG," "Picard") and many more.

Tickets for FAN EXPO Portland are on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213823®id=83&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fanexpoportland.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 now, including individual single day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages for adults, youths and families. VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Portland is the second event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ


FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; Broadway Rose Theatr Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; Broadway Rose Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites
Triangle Productions Opens ERMA BOMBECK: AT WITS END Opening Tomorrow Photo
Triangle Productions Opens ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Opening Tomorrow
Triangle Productions opens ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END tomorrow, running December 1 – 17th.
Bag&Baggage Productions Names Nik Whitcomb New Artistic Director Photo
Bag&Baggage Productions Names Nik Whitcomb New Artistic Director
Bag&Baggage now begins a new exciting chapter, ushered in by the appointment of their new Artistic Director Nik Whitcomb.

More Hot Stories For You


Margaret Cho to Launch LIVE AND LIVID! Tour in 2023Margaret Cho to Launch LIVE AND LIVID! Tour in 2023
December 5, 2022

Margaret Cho - the five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actress has announced she will tour the country with her brand new Live and LIVID! tour. The Live and LIVID! tour will hit theaters across North America with tickets on-sale Friday, December 9.
Triangle Productions Opens ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Opening TomorrowTriangle Productions Opens ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Opening Tomorrow
November 30, 2022

Triangle Productions opens ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END tomorrow, running December 1 – 17th.
Bag&Baggage Productions Names Nik Whitcomb New Artistic DirectorBag&Baggage Productions Names Nik Whitcomb New Artistic Director
November 30, 2022

Bag&Baggage now begins a new exciting chapter, ushered in by the appointment of their new Artistic Director Nik Whitcomb.
STOMP Comes To The King Center December 11 For Two PerformancesSTOMP Comes To The King Center December 11 For Two Performances
November 28, 2022

The American Theatre Guild presents the Melbourne engagement of the international percussion sensation, STOMP. Originally scheduled for November 9–10, this BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER production was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions and is now scheduled to take the stage on December 11, 2022.
DISNEY'S THE LION KING Single Tickets On-Sale This Friday At Stranahan TheaterDISNEY'S THE LION KING Single Tickets On-Sale This Friday At Stranahan Theater
November 28, 2022

Tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m.
share