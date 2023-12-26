Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Portland Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Hiszczynskyj - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 18%

Jeff George - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 17%

Mary Smalley Acuff, Jennifer Rodrigues Gallegos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 15%

Kemba Shannon - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 9%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

Lyn Cramer - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Elise byrne - BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 7%

Dan Murphy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Muffie Delgado Connelly - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Portland Center Stage 5%

Cherie Price/Terry Brock - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Dan Murphy - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Dan Murphy - A VERY MERRY PDX-MAS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shelly Mortimer - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 14%

Seth Renne, Beth Staats, Betsy LeClaire - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 12%

Amber Black - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 9%

Wanda Walden - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 9%

Jodi Johnson - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 6%

Travis M. Grant - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Blaise Garber-Paul - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 5%

Chris byrne - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 5%

Allie Schluchter-Cox - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Allison Dawe and Kimberly Hergert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Douglas Hout - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

Rusty Tennant and ensemble - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Mary Smalley Acuff - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 3%

Maisie Smith - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Mary Smalley Acuff - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Gallery Theater 3%

Janelle Sutton - A VERY MERRY PDX-MAS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Wanda Walden - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Wanda Walden - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - Portland Center Stage 2%

Melissa Heller - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Jenna Cady - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Jenna Cady - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%

Jessica Kroeze - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 0%

Kimberly Hergert - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Seth Renne - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 13%

Rusty Tennant - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 12%

Karlyn Love - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 12%

Patrick Nims - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 12%

Jennifer Rodrigues Gallegos, Emily Matsuda, Sabrina Rehnke - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 8%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Annie Kaiser - SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Thomas C. Graff - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 5%

Laurence Cox - HMS PINAFORE - HART/LOOP Theatre 5%

Lyn Cramer - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Dan Murphy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Jennifer Grimes - BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 4%

Alicia Turvin - TITLE OF SHOW - Twilight Theater Company 3%

Sarah Pitz - WAITING - The Infinity Room 2%

Kevin Paul Clark - IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 2%

Chris Byrne - DEAR EDWINA - Stages 2%

Sharon Maroney - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

William (Bill) Earl Ray - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 11%

Karlyn Love - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 10%

Debbie Neel - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 9%

Garrett Gibbs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 9%

Kraig Williams - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 7%

Rusty Tennant - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 7%

Don Alder - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 6%

Leslie Inmon - NOISES OFF - Theater in the Grove 6%

Chip Miller - CHOIR BOY - Portland Center Stage 5%

Cambria Herrera - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave Theatre 4%

James R Dixon - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 4%

Harrison Butler - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 4%

Ephriam Harnsberger - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Jackie Apodaca - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

William (Bill) Earl Ray - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Nik Whitcomb - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Riley Parham - ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 2%

Don Horn - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 2%

Patrick Walsh - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 1%

Melody Erfani - DEAR ELIZABETH - Enlightened Theatrics 1%

Scott Palmer - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

CABARET - Stumptown Stages 10%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 10%

INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 7%

SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 7%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 5%

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 4%

SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 4%

OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

THE FULL MONTY - Stumptown Stages 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

FORBIDDEN FRUIT - Shaking the Tree Theatre Company 2%

BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 2%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - HART/LOOP Theatre 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theater in the Grove 1%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 1%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 13%

Demetri Pavlatos - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 12%

Chris Benham - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 10%

Kristeen Willis - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 7%

Carl Farber - SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Sophina Flores - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 6%

Kristeen Willis - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Sophina Flores - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 5%

Harrison Butler - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 5%

Ward Ramsdell - MATILDA - HART Theatre 4%

Kristeen Willis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Jenessa A. Harris - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Phil McBeth - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Gabe Costales - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Lara Klingeman - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 3%

Annabel Cantor - THE STINKY CHEESEMAN - Northwest Children’s Theater 2%

Kristeen Willis - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Stephen Kelsey - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 2%

Gabe Costales - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Jim Ricks-White - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Chris Pelka - WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

Molly Stowe - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 0%

Jim Ricks-White - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Reece Sauve - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 16%

Adam Young - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 12%

Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 12%

Mak Kastelic (with Paul Van Sickle) - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 11%

Kyle Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 10%

William Knowles - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 9%

Alan Lytle - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Ty Chiko - HAIR - Portland Center Stage 6%

Alicia Barrett - IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 5%

Colin Shepard - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theater Company 5%

Kristi Stingle - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

Devin Desmond - WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

Barney Stein - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 14%

CABARET - Stumptown Stages 14%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 14%

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 10%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 9%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

HAIR - Portland Center Stage 6%

SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre in the Grove 3%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Majestic Thestter 2%

TITLE OF SHOW - Twilight Theater Company 2%

WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 23%

AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 19%

I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 12%

AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 10%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 8%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 8%

ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 7%

WAITING - The Infinity Room 7%

ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Roman Martinez - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 12%

Nehemiah Creel - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 9%

Michael Sharon - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 8%

Collin Carver - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theater Company 7%

Galen Schloming - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 6%

Charles Grant - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Kelsey Hoeffel - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 5%

Ruby Welch - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 4%

Eli Jacob - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 4%

Stephanie Gibbs - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 3%

Jeremy Anderson-Sloan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

Brian Burger - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 3%

Max Powell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre in the Grove 3%

Voni Kengla - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 3%

Sara King - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

James Grimes - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 2%

Jennifer Mergele - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 2%

Evan Tait - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Sherwood Foundation for the Arts 2%

Alex Foufous - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Max Powell - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 2%

Lisa Marie Harrison - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

James Creer - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Ali Bell - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Antonia Darlene - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Jennifer Davies - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Telvin Griffin - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 14%

Christopher Schoaps - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 9%

Danielle Valentine - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 7%

Larissa Miller - HARVEY - Gallery Theater 5%

Danny Bernardo - YOUNG AMERICANS - Portland Center Stage 4%

Megan Lutsock - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gallery Theater 4%

Naomi Jackson - AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 4%

Nicholas Hongola - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 3%

Jeff Ekdahl - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 3%

Betsy Joan Leclair - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 3%

Francine Raften - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Shelley Aisner - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 3%

Stephanie Gibbs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 3%

Taylore Mahogany Scott - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Austin Michael Young - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 3%

Laura Reeves - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

Jane Comer - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Kraig Williams - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

Rachel Lindsey Routh - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Ken Dembo - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Mandy Khoshnevisan - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Riley Parham - ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 2%

Michael Streeter - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Steep and Thorny Way 2%

Diane Kondrat - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 2%

Eric Zulu - RED VELVET - Bag & Baggage 2%



Best Play

AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 14%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 9%

SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 9%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Gallery Theater 8%

20TH CENTURY BLUES - HART Theatre 6%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 6%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 6%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 5%

CHOIR BOY - Portland Center Stage 5%

NOISES OFF - Theater in the Grove 5%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 3%

WHAT I LEARNED IN PARIS - Portland Playhouse 3%

MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

THE INHERITANCE PART 1 - Triangle Productions 3%

I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave theatre 2%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

BLOOD WEDDING - Shaking the Tree 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 1%

WAITING FOR GODOT - HART Theatre 1%

DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA - Bag & Baggage 0%

APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 12%

Seth Renne, Webb Thomas & Ben Lapp - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 10%

Steve Coker - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 9%

Chris Benham - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 8%

Kristeen Willis - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 6%

Jeff Gardner - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 6%

John Girth - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 6%

Jennifer Rodriguez-Gallegos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 6%

Alex Meyer - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave theatre 5%

Larry Larsen - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Alex Meyer - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 3%

Rusty Tennant - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 3%

William Crawford - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 3%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

William Crawford - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

Larry Larsen - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Rusty Tennant - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

John Gerth - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Alex Meyer - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Emily Rusmisel - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Megan Wilkerson - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 1%

Kyra Sanford - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Kyra Sanford - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Mandy Khoshnevisan - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%

William Crawford - 20TH CENTURY BLUES - HART Theatre 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marcus Storey - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 18%

Marcus Storey - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 11%

Liz Rogers - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 10%

Martin Gallagher - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 9%

Matthew Rowning - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 8%

Brian Karl Moen - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Brian Karl Moen - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Harrison Butler - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 6%

Brian Karl Moen - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Aleks Hollis - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 4%

Marcus Storey - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Rory Stitt - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Lawrence Siulagi - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Brian Karl Moen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Noah Adams - WAITING - The Infinity Room 2%

Abbie Northrop - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Brian Karl Moen - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dennis Corwin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 9%

Kelsey Hoeffel - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 9%

Alec Lugo - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 6%

Troy Jackson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Henry Riddle - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 5%

TJ Lake - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 5%

Laurie Campbell-Leslie - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 4%

Nick serrone - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theater in the grove 4%

Courtney Fero - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 4%

Dave Cole - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 4%

Andrew Malderelli - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theater Company 4%

Larissa Miller - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 3%

Ernie Lijoi - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 3%

Ellie Knoll - 9 TO 5 - Gallery Theater 3%

Leah Yorkston - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Camden Choc - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 2%

Tiffany Carlson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 2%

Sofia Molina - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Michael Streeter - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Amelia segler - BIG FISH - Theater in the grove 2%

Aurora Gooch - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Kate Faye Cummings - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Elise byrne - BIG FISH - Theater in the grove 1%

Shea White-Toney - THE FULL MONTY - Stumptown Stages 1%

Megan Lutsock - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Josie Seid - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 9%

Penelope Bays - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 8%

Mark Schwahn - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 8%

Larissa Miller - AND THEN THERE WERE - Gallery Theater 7%

Amelia Michaels - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 6%

Tyharra Cozier - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 5%

Austin Michael Young - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 5%

Tony Mendez - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 4%

Anthony Harden - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 4%

Kate Mura - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 4%

Jeremy Anderson-Sloan - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 3%

Erika Fox - HARVEY - Gallery Theater 3%

Brandon Molina - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 3%

Victoria Alvarez-Chacon - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Mark Ferris - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Taya Dixon - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Eric Zulu - THE INHERITANCE - Triangle Productions 2%

Peter Schuyler - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Hadley Parrish-Cotton - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Ruth Jenkins - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

James Dixon - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Liberty Dolence - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 2%

Betsy Joan LeClaire - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 2%

Maxine Fountain - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

Stan Yeend - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - HART Theatre 23%

BIG FISH - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 17%

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE MOON - Oregon Children's Theatre 16%

THE STINKY CHEESEMAN - Northwest Children’s Theater 15%

PINOCCHIO - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

MUSIC MAN - Stages 7%

DEAR EDWINA - STAGES Youth Performing Arts Academy 6%

IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater 6%

PINOCCHIO AND THE MOST VALUABLE LESSON - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

