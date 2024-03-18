LITTLE WOMEN - THE MUSICAL Comes to Pikes Peak Center This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild will present the acclaimed Broadway musical based on the classic novel, LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL.

Featuring stunning music and a powerful story cherished throughout time, this charming production offers a wholesome theatrical experience perfect for all generations. LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL is part of the 23–24 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES and will take the Pikes Peak Center stage April 16–18, 2024.

Embraced internationally, LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL has been praised by critics and audiences alike for its ambitious portrayal of Louisa May Alcott's timeless, captivating story. LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on their own terms. This touching musical presents an engaging and uplifting theatrical journey filled with heartache and joy, adventure and personal discovery amidst the never-ending quest for everlasting love.

For more information, visit www.LittleWomenTour.com.

Tickets and More Information

Tickets to LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL can be purchased at BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com and PikesPeakCenter.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Running Tuesday, April 16, 2024 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2024 7:30 p.m., and Thursday, April 18, 2024 7:30 p.m..

Please note: BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com, PikesPeakCenter.com and the Pikes Peak Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.