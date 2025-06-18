LES MISERABLES Comes To The Morris Center in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are on sale now for Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This production will close out The American Theatre Guild’s 24–25 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series Pl

Cameron Mackintosh said, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

Celebrated alum Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean’ with Nick Rehberger as ‘Inspector Javert.' They are joined by Lindsay Heather Pearce as ‘Fantine,’ Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier,’ Victoria Huston-Elem as ‘Madame Thénardier,’ Christian Mark Gibbs as ‘Enjolras,’ Mya Rena Hunter as ‘Éponine,’ Jake David Smith as ‘Marius’ and Delaney Guyer as ‘Cosette.’ Emerson Mae Chan and Greta Schaefer alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.’ Jackson Parker Gill and Jack Jewkes alternate in the role of ‘Gavroche.’

The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Ashley Alexandra, Jeremiah Alsop, Colin Anderson, David Andino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Jenna Burns, Steve Czarnecki, Arianne DiCerbo, Christian Engelhardt, David Young Fernandez, Nicole Fragala, Gillian Hassert, Audrey Hoffman, Randy Jeter, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Andrew Marks Maughan, Paige McNamara, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Tim Quartier, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Kaitlyn Sumner, Kyle Timson, David T. Walker, Lamont J. Whitaker, J.T. Wood and Jonathan Young.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg’s magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world’s most popular musicals.

To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÉRABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain. LES MISÉRABLES is now in its 40th record-breaking year in London's West End and to celebrate the milestone the show launched its first World Tour of the highly anticipated LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR, playing dates throughout Europe, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and more destinations to be announced. Simultaneously, and for the first time ever, 11 leading amateur companies in the UK will present their own staging of the full show across the country in 2025. In 2024, the remastered and remixed Oscar-winning movie was also released again in several countries around the world.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by The TRC Company.

The LES MISÉRABLES associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Kyle Timson and music direction is by Glenn Alexander II. The LES MISÉRABLES tour stage management team is led by Kenneth J. Davis with Claire Farrokh and John N. Fortunato. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.

Please note: BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org, Etix.com and the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Tickets to LES MISÉRABLES are available for purchase at BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org and Etix.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

