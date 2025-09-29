KIMBERLY AKIMBO Will Play Birmingham’s BJCC Concert Hall in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild will present Kimberly Akimbo, the 2023 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, at Birmingham’s BJCC Concert Hall November 25–30, 2025. The engagement is part of the 2025–2026 Broadway in Birmingham Series.

About the Show

Kimberly Akimbo was the most critically acclaimed musical of its season, winning five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. With a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone, and choreography by Danny Mefford, the show is both uproariously funny and deeply moving.

The story follows Kimberly, a teenager about to turn 16 who suffers from a rare genetic condition that makes her look decades older. Navigating family dysfunction, her first crush, and even potential felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness and adventure against all odds.

Cast

Broadway veteran Ann Morrison will star as Kimberly, joined by Marcus Phillips (Seth), Emily Koch (Debra), Brandon Springman (Buddy), Laura Woyasz (Pattie), Gabby Beredo (Delia), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa), Darron Hayes (Martin), and Max Santopietro (Aaron). Understudies include Benjamin Camenzuli, Aidan B. Jones, Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, and Bailey Ryon, with Janet Dickinson as the Kimberly standby.

Creative Team

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. Music supervision is by Chris Fenwick, music direction by Leigh Delano, and orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

The national tour is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick.

Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org, and Ticketmaster.com. Group discounts for 10 or more are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Please note: there will be no performance on Thursday, November 27, in observance of Thanksgiving.