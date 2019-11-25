HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH To Kick Off The New Year At Portland Center Stage At The Armory

Portland Center Stage at The Armory will kick off the new year with the Tony Award-winning rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, starring Delphon Curtis Jr. as Hedwig and Ithica Tell as Yitzhak. Brilliantly innovative, this genre-bending, fourth-wall-smashing musical sensation tells the story of Hedwig, a German emigrant, who is out to set the record straight about her life, her loves, and the operation that left her with that "angry inch."

"I feel so inspired by John Cameron Mitchell's words and Stephen Trask's music," said Associate Producer Chip Miller, who directs. "The opportunity to dive in and find my way through this iconic piece with a team of awesome collaborators is a gift. Our goal is to make a Hedwig unlike any you've seen, while still staying true to the genius, the fun, and the heartbreak that have brought so much joy and meaning to so many over the past 20 years."

Part rock concert, part cabaret, part stand-up comedy routine, John Cameron Mitchell's Hedwig and the Angry Inch made its debut on the stage of SqueezeBox, a New York City rock 'n' roll drag bar. Hedwig opened Off-Broadway in 1998, where it won the Obie Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical. The 2001 film adaptation won Best Director and Audience Awards at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to become a cult classic. In 2014, Hedwig debuted on Broadway, where it won four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.



The Armory will host various community events surrounding the show, including a special Hedwig and the Angry Inch sing-a-long with the cast and Low Bar Chorale, a drag tribute to Hedwig hosted by Portland's premier drag clown Carla Rossi (Anthony Hudson), pre-show Happy Hours with Basic Rights Oregon, and discussions with cast, crew, and community guests. Details will be posted at www.pcs.org/hedwig closer to the show.

John Cameron Mitchell was awarded a New York Magazine Award and a Drama League Award for Hedwig and the Angry Inch's Off-Broadway premiere. Mitchell directed and starred in the film adaptation of Hedwig and the Angry Inch received directing and acting awards at festivals such as Berlin, Deauville, Seattle International, San Francisco International, and San Francisco's Lesbian and Gay Film Festival. The film was also honored by the National Board of Review, The L.A. Film Critics Association, and Premiere Magazine. For his role of Dickon in the Broadway production of The Secret Garden, he received a Drama Desk Award nomination. Off-Broadway, Mitchell received an Obie Award and a Drama Desk Award nomination for his role as Larry Kramer in The Destiny of Me. In Lincoln Center's Hello Again, Mitchell received a Drama Desk nomination. He also appeared in the original Broadway production of Six Degrees of Separation and as Huck Finn in the Broadway production of Big River. Mitchell adapted and directed Tennessee Williams' Kingdom of Earth for New York's Drama Dept. Theatre Company, of which he is a founding member.

Stephen Trask is the author of the music and lyrics for Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He was the original leader of the notorious SqueezeBox house band. During his time there as music director, he performed with Debbie Harry, Lene Lovitch, Hole, Green Day, Joey Ramone, as well as New York's most popular drag queens. For five years, Trask performed with his band Cheater, which originated the "The Angry Inch" band Off-Broadway and played on the original cast recording. From 1993-1998, Trask danced with and accompanied The Corner Store Dance Company. He has scored numerous dance pieces and movies. During Hedwig's reign at the Jane Street Theatre, Trask received Drama Desk nominations for Outstanding Music, Outstanding Lyrics, and Outstanding New Musical, a Grammy nomination for Best Cast Album, and two GLAMA Awards: Best Cast Album and Best Score. He also composed the music for the New York Theatre Workshop production of Cavedweller, adapted from Dorothy Allison's novel, and he works regularly in the film world supplying the original score for Camp, The Station Agent, and The West Memphis Three.

Delphon Curtis Jr. (A Christmas Carol and Crowns at Portland Playhouse) will make his debut at The Armory as Hedwig. Ithica Tell (The Color Purple, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf at The Armory) will play Yitzhak. Darian Anthony Patrick (percussion) directs the all-local band, which includes Maria Del Castillo and Jasmine Wood (guitar), and Nsayi Matingou (bass).

Director Chip Miller (Redwood at Portland Center Stage at The Armory, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play at Kansas City Repertory Theatre) leads the creative team, which includes Music Director Amir Shirazi (Macbeth at The Armory, Twelfth Night for Portland Actor's Ensemble), Scenic Designer Britton Mauk (The Burdens at City Theatre Company, Old Man and the Sea at Pittsburgh Playhouse), Costume Designer Dominique Fawn Hill (One Night in Miami for City Theatre Company, School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play at Kansas City Repertory Theatre), Lighting Designer Avi Sheehan (DNA at Oregon Children's Theatre, Smokefall at Defunkt Theatre), Sound Designer Em Gustason (Mary's Wedding at The Armory, Marjorie Prime at Artists Repertory Theatre), Video Designer Jamie Leonard (Hana's Suitcase: A True Holocaust Mystery at The Coterie, Yingelishi at Opera180), Wig Designer Jessica Miller (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at The Armory), Stage Manager Janine Vanderhoff, and Production Assistant Dana Petersen.

Regular tickets range from $25 to $85. Tickets may be purchased at www.pcs.org, 503.445.3700, or in-person from the box office (128 NW Eleventh Avenue, Portland, OR). Ticket specials are listed at www.pcs.org/deals.

Rush tickets are $25. Students and patrons who are 30 or younger get 50% off tickets in seating area 1. Active duty or veteran military personnel and their families get $15 off regular adult tickets. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. All prices vary by date and time, and are subject to change.





