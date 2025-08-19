HADESTOWN Will Play the Morris Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for Hadestown will go on sale Friday, August 22, at 10:00 a.m. The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown will launch the 2025–2026 Broadway in South Bend Series with performances at the Morris Performing Arts Center from December 19–21, 2025.

With music, lyrics, and book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown intertwines the love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, set against a vibrant score that fuses modern American folk and New Orleans-inspired jazz. Since its Broadway premiere in 2019, the production has captivated audiences worldwide and continues to run at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York.

The show began as Mitchell’s indie theater project in Vermont before evolving into an acclaimed concept album and, ultimately, a groundbreaking stage production. Following its world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, Hadestown went on to play Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre, London’s National Theatre, and finally Broadway, where it earned recognition as the most honored show of the 2018–2019 season.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Hadestown will run December 19–21, 2025, at the Morris Performing Arts Center, 211 N. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 22, at 10 a.m., with a special members-only presale available Thursday, August 21, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org, and Etix.com. Group savings for 10 or more are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.