Good Theater to Present Hilarious, Heartwarming, and Musical 2023/2024 Season

Following a successful 20th anniversary season in 2022 and early 2023, Good Theater has announced the schedule for the 2023/2024 season, as well as an updated rush ticket policy to help make live theater more accessible for all.

Artistic and Executive Director Brian P. Allen is looking forward to a season filled with a variety of great shows. “The four (mainstage) productions are incredibly diverse in the types of shows they are. Comedy, drama, musical. There truly is something for everyone in the season.” Among plenty of returning actors, Allen says “we have 11 actors making their Good Theater debuts this season. I love that the Maine talent pool keeps growing. There are some very exciting artists working in Maine and we get to showcase them.”

Good Theater's 21st season will open with FIREFLIES by Matthew Barber, running October 11 - 29, 2023. Starring special guest artist and Good Theater favorite Valerie Perri, FIREFLIES is a warm, witty romantic comedy about finding love in the most unlikely of places. Allen shares “I fell in love with this script the minute I read it. It is sweet, charming and very funny. I think a feel-good show is a terrific way to kick the season off.”

Up next will be BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER: THE TWIN PIANO EDITION, running November 1 - November 19, 2023. Nine singers, the two amazing pianists from Carousel and some of the greatest music ever created for Broadway will delight audiences in this special subscription event. Guest star and Broadway veteran George Dvorsky will lead the cast. “The twin pianos were such a hit last year with CAROUSEL, I wanted to feature them again.”, says Allen. “I looked at a number of shows but none of them were quite right for us. Consequently, I decided to create an event featuring songs from some of Broadway's classic shows with their glorious twin piano arrangements. We will have nine singers and I'm going to act as host and tour guide offering up gossip, little known facts and some history on these great musicals.”

The new year will kick off with the fast-paced and hilarious farce ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS by Richard Bean, running January 17 - February 11, 2024. Starring Dustin Tucker and based on the classic Italian comedy THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS by Carlo Goldoni, this over-the-top and wildly funny production is a perfect antidote to the winter blues. Allen says, “I've wanted to do ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS for several years. I've wanted Dustin Tucker to work with Good Theater for several years. When I asked if he would be interested in tackling this piece, I got two things off my wish list: we are doing the show and Dustin is doing a show at Good Theater!“

Next in the season will be the return of last season's hit event KILLER COMFORT, running February 16 - February 18, 2024. Grab your bestie and join us for this hilarious comedic solo show written by and starring Lynne McGhee, about maintaining sanity in a world gone mad. Coping has never been such fun when murder, maniacs, and musicals are the antidote. KILLER COMFORT is directed by Allen, who shares that “audiences roared with laughter last season. This year she is back for five more performances before launching the show on a tour!”

Closing out the company's 21st season will be A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE, running February 28 – March 24, 2024. Set in Ireland in the 1960s and featuring a book by Terrence McNally, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and music by Stephen Flaherty, A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE tells the story of bus conductor Alfie Byrne and his community theater players. “I love that my 100th directing assignment for Good Theater will be A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE.”, Allen says. “This is the one show in our history that I really wanted to do again. First performed in our third season, now, almost 20 years later, AMONI will get a completely reinvented production. It is an exciting way to celebrate this personal milestone.”

In an effort to make the magic of live theater more accessible for all, Good Theater is implementing a new ticketing policy for the upcoming season. A minimum of six $10 tickets will be held at every performance. Those tickets will go on sale two hours before curtain, and can be purchased online or at the door. If a performance isn't sold out, there will be more $10 seats available two hours before curtain. Students may purchase these tickets for $5.

To purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895, or visit the online Box Office at the link below. Subscriptions for all four mainstage productions are offered (KILLER COMFORT not included in subscriptions), and may also be purchased by phone or online.

Good Theater is the professional company founded by Brian P. Allen and Steve Underwood in 2001. The Hill Arts (76 Congress St., Portland, ME) is the permanent home for Good Theater. Good Theater received its 501c3 non-profit status in May 2003.

Good Theater is dedicated to presenting quality theatrical productions that are entertaining, uplifting, and inspiring, using the best artists available.

Good Theater welcomes and supports all ethnicities, religions, ages, genders, and orientations. We appreciate diversity on our stage, within our company, and in our audience.

