Experience Theatre Project Presents THE SECRET POLICEMAN'S ORANGE FUZZY BALL

Hey Monty Python lovers! It's time for something completely different... It's- The Secret Policeman's Orange Fuzzy Ball, a team trivia night & parody story inspired by the creative talent of Monty Python. This theatrical presentation of a trivia tournament promises to present an interactive trivia experience for all tournament participants. A storyline follows all trivia rounds, and features side show acts, musical numbers, and a loving tribute to Terry Jones. The trivia will be presented by actors performing as John Cleese, Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, and Graham Chapman. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and socializing, trivia competition begins at 7pm.

Registration open NOW. Reserved seats for trivia game participants are $28 in advance, $30 at the door. A reserved team table for six available for $159. All players receive a SPAM gift bag with assorted Monty Python-smelling goodies and a chance at the Gilded Albatross trophy. Those who do not want to play the trivia but want to watch the show may purchase a general admission ticket for $15/$18 at the door. Player pre-registration strongly recommended. Single players can play solo or join a team of other single players.

MORE INFORMATION: Trivia-ready teams of up to six players compete in a total of five rounds (3 preliminary rounds, one semi-final, and one final round), accumulating points for every correct answer they score in each round of mixed trivia games. First place receives the coveted Gilded Albatross trophy plus gift cards to local restaurants and bars; second and third place teams receive participation ribbons and themed sponsored prizes. In between rounds, ETP will feature music, dancing, and sponsored prize giveaways. An original trivia presentation. Themed food and drinks (including beer and wine) available for purchase at the event. Street parking. An all ages event.

For additional information, please visit www.experiencetheatreproject.org, or contact the above. ETP is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation.

Saturday, April 18, 2020. Dinner at 6pm, Show at 7pm

LOCATION: The Beaverton Masonic Lodge, 4690 SW Watson, Beaverton, Oregon 97005

TICKETS: $28 for players in advance/$30 at the door; $15 General Admission; $159 team reserved table for six

ALL AGES event. Street parking. Accessible via TriMet. Venue ADA accessible with the exception of restroom facilities.

Tickets at www.experiencetheatreproject.org





