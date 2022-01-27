Eugene Opera Presents THE MAGIC FLUTE
A free lecture by Maestro Andrew Bisantz will begin 45 minutes prior to curtain at both performances on January 28 and 30.
Eugene Opera will present a new production of Mozart's magical opera The Magic Flute, a beloved favorite of audiences everywhere.
All new projections designed in collaboration with Harmonic Laboratory and students from the University of Oregon School of Art + Design.
January 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM
January 30, 2022 at 2:30 PM
Silva Concert Hall, Hult Center For The Performing Arts
Tickets on sale now, through the Hult Center box office.
Sung In German With English Dialogue and English Supertitles
A free lecture by Maestro Andrew Bisantz will begin 45 minutes prior to curtain at both performances on January 28 and 30.
Learn more at https://eugeneopera.org/upcoming-productions/the-magic-flute/.