Eugene Opera Presents THE MAGIC FLUTE

Eugene Opera will present a new production of Mozart's magical opera The Magic Flute, a beloved favorite of audiences everywhere.

All new projections designed in collaboration with Harmonic Laboratory and students from the University of Oregon School of Art + Design.

January 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM

January 30, 2022 at 2:30 PM

Silva Concert Hall, Hult Center For The Performing Arts

Tickets on sale now, through the Hult Center box office.

Sung In German With English Dialogue and English Supertitles

A free lecture by Maestro Andrew Bisantz will begin 45 minutes prior to curtain at both performances on January 28 and 30.

Learn more at https://eugeneopera.org/upcoming-productions/the-magic-flute/.