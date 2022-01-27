Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eugene Opera Presents THE MAGIC FLUTE

A free lecture by Maestro Andrew Bisantz will begin 45 minutes prior to curtain at both performances on January 28 and 30.

Jan. 27, 2022  
Eugene Opera will present a new production of Mozart's magical opera The Magic Flute, a beloved favorite of audiences everywhere.

All new projections designed in collaboration with Harmonic Laboratory and students from the University of Oregon School of Art + Design.

January 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM
January 30, 2022 at 2:30 PM

Silva Concert Hall, Hult Center For The Performing Arts

Tickets on sale now, through the Hult Center box office.

Sung In German With English Dialogue and English Supertitles

Learn more at https://eugeneopera.org/upcoming-productions/the-magic-flute/.


