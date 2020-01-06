Dance Naked Celebrates Female Pleasure With A Mini Sex Fest Inside Of Fertile Ground

Dance Naked Productions is proud to produce a Mini Sex Fest under the auspices of the Fertile Ground Festival. A collection of three powerful solo shows, Naked At My Age, How to Really, Really? Really! Love a Woman, and Sexology: The Musical! all share an unusual female perspective on love and sex and relationship. These shows celebrate freedom of sexual expression and the need for new narratives. From sex work to cunnilingus to ethical non-monogamy, this trio of theatrical treats will whet your appetite, and satisfy your storytelling sweet tooth!

Naked At My Age: (Thurs-Sat, Jan. 30, 31 @ 6:30pm, Feb. 1, 6, 7, 8 @ 6:30pm)

Grandma's surprising Sexual Renaissance leads to risk & healing in the Oldest Profession. Charla Hathaway tells a story of growing up sexually curious. At age 50,

proposes a one year 'Marriage Sabbatical.' In her solo adventure, Charla charts new erotic territory, loves more than one man, and makes a discipline of pleasure. Her initiation into sex work is fraught with illegal and isolating choices - though her late-life adventures lead to an unexpected profession - teaching empowered sexuality, writing books and leading workshops on erotic play. At 70, Charla continues to expand the definition of sex and lead others in joyful discovery. Tickets: $15 https://www.boxofficetickets.com/bot/wa/event?id=340993

How to Really³ Love a Woman (Thurs-Sat, Jan. 30, 31 @ 8pm, Feb. 1, 6, 7, 8 @ 8pm)

An erotic comedy on the art (and science!) of going down

How to Really, Really? Really! Love a Woman is a hilarious (and informative!) primer on how to honor the Goddess. Part storytelling, part stand-up, part TED talk, part Vagina Monologue, this sex-positive solo show dives deep into the ancient art of going down, and what it takes to make the pussy purr..... Broadway World calls it "funny, empowering, and just slightly terrifying all at once - highly recommended!" Join Eleanor O'Brien of Dance Naked Productions for an erotic comedy that will whet your appetite, and inspire your own personal practice!

Tickets: $20 https://www.boxofficetickets.com/bot/wa/event?id=341033

Sexology: The Musical (Fri-Sat, Jan. 31 @ 10pm, Feb. 1, 7, 8 @ 10pm)

Sexology: The Musical! cracks open the tyranny of societal expectations when it comes to love, sex, and relationship.

A powerful and funny story about the journey from monogamy to polyamory (complete with show tunes!) Melanie Moseley's solo show explores new pathways to intimacy. Through courageous and authentic storytelling, a wide spectrum of relationship options is revealed, and what it means to create your own chosen family. From the agony of jealousy to the joy of true compersion, audiences have the opportunity to peak inside a triad, and hear a firsthand account of love without limits. Sexology won "Best in Show" at the 2019 Boulder International Fringe Festival and "Patron's Choice" at the PortFringe Festival.

Tickets: $15 https://www.boxofficetickets.com/bot/wa/search?q=sexology





