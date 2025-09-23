DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Will Play Kansas City's Music Hall in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, together with PNC Broadway in Kansas City, has confirmed casting for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Performances will begin at Music Hall on Tuesday, October 28, for a limited one-week engagement through Sunday, November 2, as part of the 2025–2026 PNC Broadway in Kansas City season.

The production will star Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L. Philippe as the Beast, joined by Stephen Mark Lukas as Gaston, Danny Gardner as Lumiere, Kathy Voytko as Mrs. Potts, Javier Ignacio as Cogsworth, Harry Francis as Le Fou, Kevin Ligon as Maurice, Holly Ann Butler as Madame, Cameron Monroe Thomas as Babette, and Beatrice Goddard Beggs and Levi Blaise Coleman alternating as Chip.

The ensemble will include Vinny Andaloro, Benjamin Cheng, Spencer Dean, Julian Marcus De Guzman, Michael Dikegoros, Masumi Iwai, Darrell T. Joe, Emily Larger, Lena Matthews, Caleb McArthur, Sam Rose Pearson, Melaina Rairamo, Ellen Roberts, Grace Marie Rusnica, Ben Sears, Michael Seltzer, Jasmine Pearl Villaroel, and Kate Wesler.

Reuniting for this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning creative team, including director and choreographer Matt West, scenic designer Stanley A. Meyer, Costume Designer Ann Hould-Ward, and lighting designer Natasha Katz. The production features Alan Menken’s Academy Award-winning score with lyrics by the late Howard Ashman, plus additional songs written for the stage by Menken and Tim Rice. Linda Woolverton provides the book, adapted from her original screenplay.

Longtime Menken collaborators Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob serve as music supervisor/arranger and orchestrator, with dance arrangements by David Chase. The design team also includes John Shivers (sound), Darrel Maloney (projection & video), David H. Lawrence (hair & makeup), and Jim Steinmeyer (illusions). Jason Trubitt is production supervisor and Myriah Bash is general manager. Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

Based on Disney’s 1991 Academy Award-winning animated film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994, where it ran for 13 years and became the 10th longest-running show in Broadway history. The production was nominated for nine Tony Awards and won for Best Costume Design. With worldwide productions and the smash 2017 live-action film, the story remains one of Disney’s most enduring successes.

Disney’s North American tours of Beauty and the Beast have previously played nearly 2,900 performances to almost six million audience members. This marks the first Disney-produced North American tour of the musical in over 25 years.