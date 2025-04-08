CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: CHASING THE UNBELIEVABLE Comes To The Kauffman Center in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PNC Broadway in Kansas City will present CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: CHASING THE UNBELIEVABLE, an all new show featuring thrilling and mind-bending illusions. This production is part of the 24–25 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY season and will take the Kauffman Center stage on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: CHASING THE UNBELIEVABLE are available at BroadwayInKC.com, kauffmancenter.org or by calling 816-994-7222. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Following a decade touring the world as one of the most successful magic shows in history, the Champions Of Magic team are back with an explosive all new show featuring thrilling and mind-bending illusions. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at the Kauffman Center on Friday, April 18, 2025.

Fusing their skills in grand scale magic, a flair for spectacle and undeniable showmanship, this interactive, high-energy show is sure to entertain the entire family. Combining their signature humor with groundbreaking magic, the world's only team of illusionists present a brand-new production unlike anything that has come before.

The show has been experienced by over 500,000 guests to date and become one of the highest rated magic shows according to Ticketmaster reviews. Now is your chance to see the original, interactive magic that has fans returning to see North America's biggest touring illusion show time and time again.

Please Note: BroadwayInKC.com, kauffmancenter.org and the Kauffman Performing Arts Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to Kauffman Center shows in the 24–25 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY season. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

