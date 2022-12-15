BACK TO THE FUTURE Stars Lloyd, Thompson & Wilson To Join Michael J. Fox At FAN EXPO Portland

The future is... February 17-18, 2023, with the announcement that Back to the Future standouts Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson will attend FAN EXPO Portland. The trio joins Michael J. Fox, announced last week, at Oregon Convention Center, on the growing celebrity guest roster. Tickets to meet all four will be available beginning on Tuesday, December 20, at www.fanexpoportland.com.

He may be best known to FAN EXPO fans for his iconic portrayal of "Doc Brown," but Lloyd's career includes blockbuster films including The Addams Family and Who Framed Roger Rabbit and classic series like "Taxi" and the animated "Cyberchase." Some of Lloyd's other top credits include Dennis the Menace, Angels in the Outfield, To Be or Not to Be, Clue and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.

In addition to playing "Lorraine Baines McFly" alongside Fox, Thompson starred in SpaceCamp, Howard The Duck, Dennis The Menace, Some Kind of Wonderful and numerous other hit films. She has guest starred in many TV series and had success with the NBC situation comedy "Caroline in the City" in the late 1990s before starring in several Broadway plays.

Wilson is a character actor, writer and comedian with more than 100 film and TV credits. Wilson burst into the BTTF movies as the now iconic bully "Biff," his grandson "Griff," and even his own great grandfather, gunslinger Buford "Mad Dog" Tannen, for which he won the Saturn Award for best supporting actor. He's also known for iconic roles in "Freaks and Geeks," "Wing Commander," April Fool's Day, "Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous" and "SpongeBob SquarePants."

They join a standout celebrity roster at FAN EXPO Portland, February 17-19, that also includes William Shatner ("Star Trek," "Boston Legal"), Ron Perlman ("Sons of Anarchy," Hellboy), Katee Sackhoff ("The Mandalorian," "Battlestar Galactica"), Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man), Anthony Daniels (Star Wars franchise), Matthew Lewis ("Neville Longbottom" in Harry Potter franchise), "Star Trek" franchise stalwarts Brent Spiner ("The Next Generation"), Jonathan Frakes ("TNG," "Picard"), "The Office" favorites Oscar Nuñez, Kate Flannery and Leslie David Baker, the "Trailer Park Boys" trio of Mike Smith, Robb Wells and John Paul Tremblay and more.

Tickets for FAN EXPO Portland are on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215093®id=83&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fanexpoportland.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 now, including individual single day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages for adults, youths and families. VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Portland is the second event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

