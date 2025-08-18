& JULIET To Launch Broadway In Toledo Series At Stranahan Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the North American tour of & Juliet will go on sale Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. The hit Broadway musical will launch the 2025–26 Broadway in Toledo Series at the Stranahan Theater with eight performances December 16–21, 2025.

& Juliet features songs by Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, a book by Emmy Award winner David West Read (Schitt’s Creek), direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Weber. The show opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues to play to sold-out houses.

The musical flips the script on Shakespeare’s iconic love story, asking what would happen if Juliet chose her own ending instead of Romeo’s. The story is set to a playlist of global pop hits including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Since its 2019 world premiere in Manchester, & Juliet has been performed on four continents, winning Olivier Awards in London, breaking box office records in Toronto and Broadway, and premiering productions in Australia, Germany, and across the UK.

Tickets will be available at BroadwayInToledo.com and StranahanTheater.com. Group savings are available for parties of 10 or more by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.