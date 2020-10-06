Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra Reschedules Opening Season Concerts Due to COVID-19 Case

The concerts were originally scheduled for 2 and 3 October.

Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra has announced that its Opening Season Concerts have been rescheduled due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in one of the orchestra's artists.

The concerts were originally scheduled for 2 and 3 October. The new dates are as follows:

2 October (Friday) has been moved to 29 October (Thursday), 7.30 pm

3 October (Saturday) has been moved to 30 October (Friday), 7.30 pm.

Tickets purchased for concerts on 2 and 3 October will still be valid for 29 and 30 October, respectively, but due to the change of dates, you are also entitled to a return (at the Warsaw Philharmonic ticket offices or through the bilety24 service, if you have made an online purchase).

In addition, the live online streaming is moved to 30 October, 7:30 pm on YouTube.

Shows View More Poland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You