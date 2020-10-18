The Baltic Opera in Gdańsk Presents TUESDAYS ON THE WAVE Concert Series

The series kicks off on 20 October 2020 at 7.00 p.m.

The Baltic Opera in Gdańsk invites you on 20 October 2020 at 7.00 p.m. to the inauguration of the "Tuesdays on the Wave" concert series.

"Tuesdays on the wave" is a series of three meetings with Polish music culture of the interwar period. On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Poland's Wedding to the Sea, selected artists of the Baltic Opera will present contemporary interpretations of chamber works by Karol Szymanowski, Ludomir Różycki and Grażyna Bacewicz.

In October, November and December, we invite you to chamber concerts in the foyer of the Baltic Opera. It is a space that differs from the stage by blurring the line between performers and the audience. The heritage of Polish composers has left an impact on opera culture around the world. "Tuesdays on the wave" is an attempt to popularize both the output of the interwar period and the skills of artists who undertake its contemporary interpretations.

The "Tuesdays on the Wave" series was co-financed by the Minister of Culture and National Heritage as part of the "Music" programme carried out by the Institute of Music and Dance.

Information on tickets at: https://operabaltycka.pl/pl

