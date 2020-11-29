Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Cancels Events Through 29 December

Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa has announced that all events are cancelled through December 29.

The government Crisis Management Team has announced the assumption of 100 days of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. The first stage of restrictions will last until 27 December. Cultural activities are also suspended in accordance with the guidelines until then.

Returns info:

• Tickets purchased on the website and paid by electronic means via PayU system will be returned to the customer account from which payment for tickets was made, without having to contact the viewer's Office of the TW-ON Audience Organization. Please be patient, returns will be made gradually. It is possible to return funds to the prepaid card (refund form for prepaid card for theater theater. (pl).

• Tickets purchased at the checkout, paid in cash or payment card can be returned via return form (return form for theatre. (pl), the claim will be transferred to the account.

• People who have already replaced the ticket voucher for the cancelled show will be able to swap for a selected spectacle in the 2020/2021. season.

Contact the Audience Organization Office on weekdays in the hour. 11.00-19.00: (22) 692 02 (22) 826 50 or email: bow@teatrwielki.pl

Shows View More Poland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You