Teatr Polski Presents GOOD EVENING TO YOU

The show takes place on September 22, 2020 at 19:00.

Teatr Polski will present Good Evening to You, on September 22, 2020 at 19:00.

"Good Evening to You" is a self-ironic spectacle by Krzysztof Materna. The author presents his attitude towards the media and stage stupidity flooding us. He tells anecdotes from life on stage, makes ironies about celebrities and pseudo-media stars.

He is accompanied in a daring role of an assistant, played by the outstanding actress Olga Boładź, a representative of the young generation whose world and knowledge are based on Wikipedia, the Internet and celebrity walls.

