THORNET Begins Performance 8/21

THORNET will begin performances at Dom Muz Pdmurna on August 21st.

In space no one will hear you scream? Not this time! During Thornet performances, audience suggestions will be extremely important.

They will inspire the actors and help them make surprising decisions.

This is an opportunity to experience the power of improvisation theatre. Improvisation theatre is a modern form of alternative theatre in which actors go on stage without a script and create a story live with the participation of the audience.

It is unpredictable, inspiring... And naturally funny. Thornet is the result of collaboration between Piotr Pawłowski and Dawid "Reszort" Rejmandowski from the Teraz collective and improvisers from all over Poland - Alicja Dobrowolna, Beata Różalska and Jacek Mikulski.

The actors will play a cosmic version of Torunian Everyday Stories, the subject of a grant from the Mayor of Toruń.