The Pyjamers comes to Wroclawski Teatr Wspolczesny next month. Don Ampoule's gang is terrorising patients. The mafia boss in pyjamas sells painkillers illegally in the hospital - at the fair price, of course.



The life of the pyjamers revolves around the two equally inaccessible sources of the medication they desire so much: the "sacred" cabinet in the doctor's room and the illegal supplies of the dealer. They spend their days looking out for the nurses approaching with another dose of their drugs. â€žIf there is god, he must be an anaesthetist." - says one of the patients. Unfortunately, the chances for a divine intervention are slim. The patients must take care of their own business. The hospital revolution is coming!



This bittersweet story of a hospital rebellion has been complemented with fragments of real stories, calling back the voices of patients and doctors. Between reality and fiction there is enough room to consider the idea of pain. Not only the physical one.



The staging of the play was the award for Mariusz Sieniewicz in the 2nd edition of the Playwriting Competition STREFY KONTAKTU organised by WrocÅ‚aw Contemporary Theatre and the City of WrocÅ‚aw Council.



The show includes texts by Magdalena Rigamonti "Soon there'll be no-one left to treat all of you" and Jakub Sieczka "Let me tell you now how it is to work as a young doctor in Poland" published on their Facebook accounts.

Performances run 9 December - 12 December.

Learn more at https://www.wteatrw.pl/pl/index.php?id=10&idd=25.