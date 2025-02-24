SKOK W BOK Comes to Teatr Capitol Warsaw in March

Performances will run 22 March - 30 June.
Skok W Bok is coming to Teatr Capitol Warsaw in March. Performances will run 22 March - 30 June. Two couples are about to embark on their annual joint holiday to Torremolinos. However, the men change their minds… They do not want to go! They try to persuade their wives, but it turns out that the women don’t want to go to Torremolinos either…
How will the husbands spend their holiday? What will the wives do? Find out at Capitol Theatre! This play was a huge success in London.
Director Andrzej Rozhin
Translation Klaudyna Rozhin
Costumes Ewa Kochańska
Scenography Joanna Pielat-Rusinkiewicz
Music Waldemar Król
Assistant Director Anna Modrzejewska
Videos