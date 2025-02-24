SKOK W BOK Comes to Teatr Capitol Warsaw in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Skok W Bok is coming to Teatr Capitol Warsaw in March. Performances will run 22 March - 30 June. Two couples are about to embark on their annual joint holiday to Torremolinos. However, the men change their minds… They do not want to go! They try to persuade their wives, but it turns out that the women don’t want to go to Torremolinos either…

How will the husbands spend their holiday? What will the wives do? Find out at Capitol Theatre! This play was a huge success in London.

Director Andrzej Rozhin

Translation Klaudyna Rozhin

Costumes Ewa Kochańska

Scenography Joanna Pielat-Rusinkiewicz

Music Waldemar Król

Assistant Director Anna Modrzejewska

Comments