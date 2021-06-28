GROTOWSKI NON-FICTION Will Be Performed at Teatr Wspolczesny Wroclaw in September

GROTOWSKI NON-FICTION is a project inspired by the life and work of Jerzy Grotowski, who created the famous Theatre of 13 Rows in Opole and the Laboratory Theatre in Wrocław.

In theatre Grotowski is an iconic figure. So how do you find the truth in such a mythological perception of the artist? Is it even possible to reach the truth about the man based on preserved memories and traces? The task becomes even more difficult because none of the people participating in the project has ever seen Jerzy Grotowski's show live.

GROTOWSKI NON-FICTION is a project about creating memory. The key element of this experimental work is an attempt to recreate Grotowski himself through the remarks, opinions, memories, and imagination and fantasy of actors who - perfidiously - become directors and researchers of the subject, drawing viewers into unusual reconstruction works.

While working on the project, a book about Grotowski was created, written from the perspective of actors, and the continuation of the show is an exhibition by Zbigniew Libera.

Performances run September 7-8, 2021.

Cast:

from Wrocławski Teatr Współczesny Zina Kerste, Mariusz Bąkowski, Jerzy Senator

form Teatr im. Jana Kochanowskiego in Opole Magdalena Maścianica (gościnnie), Monika Stanek (gościnnie), Rafał Kronenberger (gościnnie), Andrzej Jakubczyk (gościnnie)

guest Krystyna Duniec | Roman Pawłowski

Learn more at https://www.wteatrw.pl/pl/index.php?id=10&idd=10.