FREDRIANA Comes to Teatr Wielki This Month

Performances run through 15 June 2024.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

FREDRIANA Comes to Teatr Wielki This Month

Fredriana comes to Teatr Wielki. Performances run through 15 June 2024.

Count Aleksander Fredro, Poland’s superb comedic playwright, Stanisław Moniuszko, the father of Polish opera, plus two extraordinary choreographies – Sarmatian Parable, the now-classic piece devised by the great Conrad Drzewiecki, and Husband and Wife, a contemporary work created by Anna Hop, a young, yet already acclaimed, artist.

In his lifetime, Moniuszko did write music to the Count’s plays, for instance Nowy Don Kiszot, czyli Sto szaleństw (New Don Quixote, or A Hundred Follies). Hop’s piece, however, uses Moniuszko’s only ballet, Na kwaterze (In the billets) as its score.

Sarmatian Parable, Drzewiecki’s balletic version of Fredro’s Revenge, the most amusing comedy ever written in Polish, is danced to one of Moniuszko’s best orchestral scores – the fantastic overture Fairy Tale. The Polish National Ballet managed to perfectly revive Drzewiecki’s work under the supervision of Emil Wesołowski, the iconic choreographer’s former student. The ballet wittingly tells the story of two warring clans and their young members, Waław and Klara, who fall in love but cannot find happiness due to their fathers’ obstinance.   

Written in 1868, Na kwaterze (also known as Na kwaterunku), the music that accompanies Anna Hop’s choreographic take on Fredro’s Husband and Wife, is one of Moniuszko’s later pieces. Fredo’s protagonists Elwira, her husband Wacław and their lovers Alfred and the maid Justysia are tangled into a very unseemly relationship.

The double bill is another chance to listen to Moniuszko’s music which accompanies the tongue-in-the-cheek romantic storylines. The light-hearted, universal comedy ingeniously constructed by the brilliant playwright is a perfect match with Moniuszko’s at times lyrical and at times dramatic score. And so are the two choreographies superbly performed by the dancers of the Polish National Ballet.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Poland

1
Previews: THE SECOND EDITION OF THE TIME FOR THEATER FESTIVAL IS COMING at Teatr Muzyczny Photo
Previews: THE SECOND EDITION OF THE TIME FOR THEATER FESTIVAL IS COMING at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan

Excellent performances, Musical Gala, concerts, conferences, film screenings, book premieres and meetings with artists. The Musical Theater in Poznań organizes the TIME FOR THEATER festival. From September 28 to October 9, Poznań will become the capital of theater and musicals

2
Review: SINGING IN THE RAIN at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan Photo
Review: SINGING IN THE RAIN at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan

What did our critic think of SINGING IN THE RAIN at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan?

3
Review: CALENDAR GIRLS at Gdynia Musical Theater Photo
Review: CALENDAR GIRLS at Gdynia Musical Theater

What did our critic think of CALENDAR GIRLS at Gdynia Musical Theater?

4
BEATRIX CENCI Comes to Teatr Wielki in May 2024 Photo
BEATRIX CENCI Comes to Teatr Wielki in May 2024

Beatrix Cenci comes to Teatr Wielki in May 2024. Learn more about the opera and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Poland SHOWS

Recommended For You