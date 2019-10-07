BWW Review: IT'S NEVER EASY at Teatr Komedia Wroclaw

Comedy about love and other difficult things.

Making a good comedy is not an easy thing to do. Making a comedy which is funny and valued is what Teatr Komedia did.

A teacher has an affair with a student, his daughter is having an affair with older man which is taken by her dad for younger boyfriend of his ex-wife. Well, she has a boyfriend but he's electrician and he doesn't appear but causes a lot of misunderstanding.

I have to admit - it's one of the best comedy show I've ever seen, there is great cast, it's easy to watch, action is dynamic and first of all - it's very funny. Hilarious!

There is an university profesor (Maciej Tomaszewski) - confused and struggling with his feelings - he's involved with much younger woman, his former student (Lucyna Szierok-Giel) and his common sense tortures him a lot. He wants to end this not because he doesn't enjoy the company but because of age difference. His girlfriend is a friend of his daughter (Alesandra Zienkiewicz) which has, for her own a much older boyfriend (Wojciech Dabrowski) - a real personage, a trifler. A cherry on the pie in this gang is former wife of the professor (Malgorzata Sadowska) - she recently felt in love with much younger electrician. She's very happy but continues judging others and their pursuit of happiness.

Monologs of Maciej Tomaszewski are to die for, this amazing actor made a great performance, he's comical and he shows high level of theatrical art. This creation is to learn from and applause worth minute after another. His caracter is confused, talking with himself, looking for some comfort which is not there. Where is it? You will get this once you will see the play. I also loved Aleksandra Zienkiewicz which is definitely one of my favorites actress of young generation. Her vitality and stage ease is remarkable and definitely worth to see.

I saw a lot of shows in Teatr Komedia and I've always appreciated their experience - that's why I was concern about new show and premiere but this evening just made me sure about greatness of this theatre.

This show touches a lot of important topics, age, right for happiness and love, getting older, relationships, homosexuality, emigrants. Through a lot of laugh you can face them. Great job!

Go, see it, enjoy it and you will not regret it.

Photo: Teatr Komedia





