Stephen Schultz, Caroline Giassi, and Justin Wallace Join Chatham Baroque For A Program Of French Baroque Music In February

Chatham Baroque's Andrew Fouts (violin), Patricia Halverson (viola da gamba, violone), and Scott Pauley (theorbo, archlute) will be joined by guests Stephen Schultz (baroque flute), Caroline Giassi (baroque oboe), and Justin Wallace (harpsichord) for Les Nations, a rich program of instrumental chamber music that one might find at the French courts of Louis XIV and XV at the Palace of Versailles.

This program features the luxuriant music that defines the French national style, including:

A suite of dances from Marin Marais' Pieces en trio pour les Flûtes, Violon et Dessus de Viole (1692)

The troisième pièce of the Pièces de Clavecin en Concert (1741) by Jean-Philippe Rameau, which will highlight the talents of harpsichordist Justin Wallace, and...

Selections from François Couperin's Les Nations (1726).

Stephen Schultz is "among the most flawless artists on the Baroque flute" (San Jose Mercury News), and he is a local favorite in the Pittsburgh chamber music scene. He and Chatham Baroque were presented together by the Renaissance & Baroque Society of Pittsburgh in 2011, by Chamber Music Pittsburgh in 2013, and on Chatham Baroque's own series in 2017.

Pittsburgh-based harpsichord virtuoso Justin Wallace is a frequent collaborator with Chatham Baroque. He appeared on the Chatham Baroque series most recently in September 2018 for Vivaldi's Four Seasons.

This program will mark Baroque oboist Caroline Giassi's Chatham Baroque debut.

Les Nations: Music from the Time of Louis XIV and XV



February 25-27, 2022

Friday, Feb. 25, 7:30 PM Westminster Presbyterian Church, Upper St. Clair

Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 PM Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside

Sunday, Feb. 27 2:30 PM Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside

Chatham Baroque

Andrew Fouts, violin

Patricia Halverson, viola da gamba & violone

Scott Pauley, theorbo & archlute

with guests

Stephen Schultz, baroque flute

Caroline Giassi, baroque oboe

Justin Wallace, harpsichord

Tickets at www.chathambaroque.org

$38 General Admission

$30 Seniors

$15 Students

Chatham Baroque is joining many fellow arts organizations in requiring proof of vaccination for in-person attendance. Attendees are also required to wear masks. Additional safety measures include holding concerts in large venues to maximize physical distancing.