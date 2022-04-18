Slippery Rock University Presents THE FANTASTICKS

The longest-running off-Broadway production has enchanted its way to Slippery Rock University. While performances are happening this spring, The Fantasticks will whisk you away to a night in September, where audiences will experience the telling of an epic love story. This timeless musical uses creativity and imagination to create a magical and, clearly, fantastic adventure paired with catchy and memorable songs.

This production will be taking place in the newly-renovated Black Box Theater in the Stoner Performing Arts Complex. The Black Box Theater accommodates front and side-facing audience seating, which fits perfectly to playwright Tom Jones' intentions for this specific musical. The Fantasticks is directed by Aaron Galligan-Stierle and music directed by Lincoln Sandham, who have previously worked together on the world premiere of Techies, at Slippery Rock University in the fall of 2021.

Naomi Costanza makes her choreographic debut on The Fantasticks as a junior in the BFA program. She previously held the position of Dance Captain and Assistant Choreographer for Techies, working alongside award-winning choreographer Ashley Marinelli. She now utilizes this unique opportunity to be a part of the cast and creative team.

The Fantasticks will have performances at 7:30pm on April 22nd, 23rd, 25th, and 26th, and 2:00pm on April 24th. Tickets can be purchased at sru.edu/tickets or at the door directly before performances.

Cast members include Gwen Lilycrop, Abby Malczon, Haven Joseph-Lyon, Gabriel Craig, Aleah Stahlnecker, Valerie Bowman, Corban Dunn and Naomi Costanza. Katelyn Loss, Kaleb Purswell, and Austyn Acker are the understudies.

The creative team includes Aaron Galligan-Stierle (Director), Naomi Costanza (Choreographer), Lincoln Sandham (Music Director), Rebecca Morrice (Department Chair and Costume Design), Sam Kuchta (Set and Lighting Design), Tonya Lynn (Fight Director), Laura Smiley (Intimacy Director), Isaac Perez (Sound Design), Properties Designer (Livi Mosca) Michael Boone (Technical Director), Mary Hodson (Costume Coordinator), Olivia Mosca (Props), Austyn Acker (Assistant Director), Kaleb Purswell (Dance Captain), Harley Scherrbaum (Assistant Stage Manager), Morgan Alter (Assistant Stage Manager) and Denise Vonada (Production Stage Manager).

The Fantasticks was written by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com