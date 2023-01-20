Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rapper Ys1 To Perform at The New Hazlett Stage in February

This autobiographical concert shows how faith, intention, and staying true to yourself can break the cycle of fear and help overcome adversity.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Hip-hop artist Ys1 (Yusef Shelton Da First) will set fire to the New Hazlett stage with IGNITE, an all-new hip-hop experience. This autobiographical concert shows how faith, intention, and staying true to yourself can break the cycle of fear and help overcome adversity. This production is the third production in the Theater's 10th season of Community Supported Art (CSA), which provides emerging artists with the opportunity to develop new work for the New Hazlett stage.

"We are delighted to be presenting this highly motivational and collaborative production," says Director of Programming Kristin Helfrich. "Ys1 is a force for good in Pittsburgh. The New Hazlett is proud to partner with him to tell his story, spread positivity, and amplify underrepresented voices in our community.

IGNITE has three showings only: Thursday, February 16th at 8 PM and Friday, February 17th at 11 AM & 8 PM. Individual tickets and season subscriptions are available for purchase on the New Hazlett website. Tickets range from $20-$30 and 3-show subscriptions are $60.

YS1 is a Homewood-born-and-bred hip-hop artist and a true family man. From humble beginnings without parental guidance, Yusef overcame his circumstances and transformed his pain into purpose. Yusef found identity in his faith and raps to ignite purpose in the hearts of young Black men, giving them the tools to be authentic.

"The main thing I hope that people take away from this show is just inspiration. I want young people to see somebody who comes from the inner city and who's now producing high-quality music with a positive message. I hope it helps them see that there are broader options for them."

In addition to Ys1's original music, inspiring message, and refreshing authenticity, he has a multitalented team of artists to bring this production to the next level. The band will include Drew Bayura (keyboard) RJ Williams (drums) and Tomi Adebayo (violin) as well as vocals by Dejah Monea, Aris Ross, and Stacia Vonn. The production will also feature choreography by Kontara Morphis and dance by Rickia Davenport.

"Something that's different about this show compared with what I've done in the past is that it's not just me rapping. It's not just a concert. We have an awesome team that is creating a whole experience - come ready to be moved!"

IGNITE premieres Thursday, February 16, live onstage at the New Hazlett Theater. Read the most updated safety guidelines on the New Hazlett website. Accessible seating and assistive listening devices are available for all productions. Please email Phoebe Orr with any questions.




