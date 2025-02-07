ROMEO AND JULIET to Open at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Romeo and Juliet with the PBT Orchestra will open Friday, February 14 at the Benedum Center. The romantic ballet about the world's most famous love story will run through Sunday, February 16 with five performances, including a student matinee. Between choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot's stunning choreography and Sergei Prokofiev's unforgettable music, this gorgeous, emotional ballet offers a wonderful Valentine's Day experience.

Maillot's version of Romeo and Juliet takes a fresh approach to Shakespeare's classic story by focusing on the youthfulness of the characters, portraying the tragedy from the perspective of the priest, whose good intentions ultimately lead to the demise of the two young, star-crossed lovers. His unification of classical and contemporary ballet, which, combined with the minimalistic sets, amplifies the dancers' emotions and allows audience members to truly see the turmoil and passion of the characters onstage. Prokofiev's iconic music, played by the PBT Orchestra, underscores the beauty and passion of this beloved ballet.

“Our PBT artists convey the romance and heartbreak of Romeo and Juliet so beautifully,” said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. “I am excited for audiences to fall in love with Maillot's beautiful version of this classic story, just as we have at PBT.”

Choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot premiered this version of Romeo and Juliet in 1996 at the Salle Garnier Opéra de Monte-Carlo with Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo (BMC), of which he has served as the choreographer-director since 1993. This is the eleventh time and sixth version that PBT has performed in its 55-year history. PBT last performed this rendition in 2009. The production features the full Sergei Prokofiev score, as well as costume design by Jérôme Kaplan, set designs by Ernest Pignon-Ernest and lighting design by Dominique Drillot.

