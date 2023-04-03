RENFIELD and Other Dracula Films Are Showing at The Harris Theater in April

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the debut of the popular, soon to be released film Renfield showing at the Harris Theater April 13 - 27. Directed by Chris McKay and featuring Oscar winner Nicolas Cage and the incredibly talented Nicholas Hoult, Renfield is a modern tale of Dracula's loyal servant and his adventures as he works for history's most narcissistic boss.



The bloodshed does not stop there but continues with screenings of four additional classic films featuring the horror film icon himself, as well as his trusty sidekick Renfield. Dracula (1931) will run on Saturday, April 15, Dracula (1979) on Sunday, April 16, followed by Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992) on Saturday, April 22, and finally Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) on Sunday, April 23.



Dracula fanatics receive a FREE commemorative miniature coffin when they purchase tickets to any two of the featured screenings. Screenprinted with the titles of these fang-tastic films, this exclusive item is the perfect souvenir for any true horror cinephile! Those who purchase all five films will receive free concessions during their visits to the Harris Theater in addition to the free coffin.



"When I realized we had the opportunity to bring the new Renfield film to the Harris Theater, making the decision to pair it with other classic Dracula films was truly a no-brainer," says Joseph Morrison, Venue Manager. "Each of the four additional Dracula films are true milestones in the ever-changing interpretations of the character and will thrill audiences on the big screen!"



Tickets (starting at $11) for Renfield (2023), Dracula (1931), Dracula (1979), Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992), and Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) are now on-sale and can be purchased at TrustArts.org/Film.

Concessions are available for all screenings and the Harris Theater is now BYOB. Guests who bring alcoholic beverages must be 21 years or older and provide valid photo ID upon request, a $5 charge will be issued per guest.