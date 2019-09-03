Pittsburgh Public Theater Presents A FEW GOOD MEN

Pittsburgh Public Theater begins its rousing 45th anniversary season with iconic writer Aaron Sorkin's masterpiece, A Few Good Men. Directed by The Public's Artistic Director, Marya Sea Kaminski, A Few Good Men runs September 12 - October 13, 2019 at the O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh Public Theater's home in the heart of Downtown's Cultural District. For tickets call 412.316.1600, go to ppt.org, or visit the Box Office. A Few Good Men is presented by PNC.

The cast of 19 includes professional actors as well as veteran members of the military. Former Pittsburgh Steeler and Vietnam vet Rocky Bleier, and KDKA's Larry Richert, will each appear as Judge Randolph at select performances. "This play is an incredible opportunity to gather gifted professionals and citizen artists together to tell this story with grit, authenticity, and passion. We expect this to be an event that marks a great moment for us at Pittsburgh Public Theater - ­of robust imagination and collaboration," Ms. Kaminski said.

A Few Good Men is set in 1986 in Washington D.C. and Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. The story concerns two young Marines, Harold Dawson (Ryan Patrick Kearney) and Louden Downey (Michael Patrick Trimm), accused of killing one of their fellow platoon members while serving at Guantanamo Bay. Assigned to defend them is hotshot lawyer Daniel A. Kaffee (Doug Harris), who has more experience with plea bargains than courtroom battles. But lawyer JoAnne Galloway (Alison Weisgall) believes there are extenuating circumstances that need to be brought up at trial. Even though that means going up against tough-as-nails Colonel Nathan Jessep (Burke Moses), the Commanding Officer at Guantanamo Bay. With wit and Sorkin's trademark rapid-fire dialogue, this hard-hitting story culminates in a blazing military court martial.

Also featured in A Few Good Men are Ryan Bergman, Ken Bolden, Monteze Freeland, Kyle Haden, Billy Jenkins, Tom Kolos, Jason McCune, Jaron J. McLain, J. Alex Noble, Brandon Saturley, Cotter Smith, and Malic Williams.

The design team for Pittsburgh Public Theater's production of A Few Good Men is Ryan Howell (Scenic), Hugh Hanson (Costumes), Sherrice Mojgani (Lighting), Erin Bednarz (Sound), and Joe Spinogatti (Projection Design). Mariel Greenlee is the Choreographer, Randy Kovitz is the Fight Director, Raecine Singletary is the Assistant Director, and Casting is by Pat McCorkle. Pamela Brusoski is the Production Stage Manager and Rebecca C. Monroe is the Assistant Stage Manager. U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Billy Jenkins is serving as the Military Consultant.

In 1989, at age 28, Aaron Sorkin had his first Broadway hit with A Few Good Men. In 1992 he adapted the play for a film starring Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, and Demi Moore, which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Since then Mr. Sorkin has written for theater, movies, and television. His films include The American President, Charlie Wilson's War, The Social Network, Moneyball, Steve Jobs, and Molly's Game (which he also directed). For television Mr. Sorkin created and wrote the groundbreaking series "The West Wing." His acclaimed adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird is currently a sensation on Broadway.

In connection with A Few Good Men, Pittsburgh Public Theater will host the Veteran's Breakfast Club on Sunday, September 29 from 11 am to 1 pm. The Veterans Breakfast Club includes servicemen and women from all branches of the military who get together to share stories as well as meals. This very special brunch will be open to Public Theater patrons who purchase a ticket to the 2 pm performance of A Few Good Men on September 29, but space is limited. To RSVP or for more information contact Shaun Hall, Director of Education and Community Engagement, at shall@ppt.org. Groups of 10 or more should contact Group Sales Manager, Katina White, at 412.316.8221 or groupsales@ppt.org.





