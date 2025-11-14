Pittsburgh Public Theater Launches Participation & Public Partnerships Department

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Public Theater is continuing to champion arts education and workforce development with a robust slate of programs designed to engage learners of all ages and backgrounds. From its celebrated Summer Sessions and the iconic Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest, to the innovative Workforce Sessions, The Public is deepening its commitment to accessibility, creativity, and career readiness. This year, the organization also proudly announces a new partnership with Commonwealth Charter Academy (CCA), the largest public cyber charter school in the state, to further expand educational opportunities for Pennsylvania students.

Partnering with Pittsburgh Public Schools and Commonwealth Charter Academy

In a strategic effort to expand access to arts education, Pittsburgh Public Theater has partnered with Pittsburgh Public Schools to launch a dynamic new residency program.

Developed in collaboration with Westinghouse Academy 6-12 and led by educator Marc Stern, the residency aligns with the evolving strategic priorities of Pittsburgh Public Schools. Through this initiative, Pittsburgh Public Theater will embed professional artists into the classroom to support Stern's training on the core principles of acting, performance techniques, and the broader world of theater arts, culminating in a final presentation at the conclusion of the school year.

While reinforcing Pennsylvania State Standards and supporting academic achievement, the residency also invites students to explore their identities, build confidence, and discover creative expression through performance. It's a holistic approach that nurtures both educational growth and personal development.

Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) is the public school district serving the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the neighboring borough of Mount Oliver. The district operates over 50 schools, offering education from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, and serves 19,500 students.

Commonwealth Charter Academy (CCA) serves more than 30,000 students across Pennsylvania through its flexible, accredited cyber education model, offering personalized learning and hands-on career readiness experiences.

Through its partnership with Pittsburgh Public Theater, CCA will expand arts access by integrating theater education into virtual classrooms. Students will engage with theater arts in new, imaginative ways-and enjoy enriching cultural experiences, including attendance at Pittsburgh Public Theater's Student Matinees during the 2025-2026 season.

Student Matinees

Pittsburgh Public Theater welcomes students from across the region to the Student Matinee program every year. For many students, this is their very first live theatrical experience. This season's Student Matinees include:

NOISES OFF - Welcomed a capacity crowd of students on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 10:30 a.m.

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE PLAY - Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 10:30 a.m.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 10:30 a.m.

PRIMARY TRUST - Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 10:30 a.m.

Visit Pittsburgh Public Theater's website for information and to place your reservation or reach out to The Public's group ticketing partners at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust at 412.471.6930 or GroupSales@TrustArts.org.

Summer Sessions: Theater for All Ages

The Public's 2025 Summer Sessions welcomed nearly 200 learners of all ages this past summer for immersive theater experiences. Programs ranged from Stage Stars and Story Explorers for ages 5-9, to Center Stage: The Actor's Workshop and Beyond the Script for teens. Adult learners explored Acting 101, Scene Study, and Audition Prep. Details for the 2026 Summer Sessions will be released this winter.

Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest: A Legacy of Excellence

Celebrating over 30 years, the Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest will once again welcome one thousand area students in grades 4-12 to perform monologues and scenes from Shakespeare's works this coming February at the O'Reilly Theater. Participants receive free coaching and workshops, contest t-shirts, and the chance to perform live at the O'Reilly Theater. The Showcase of Finalists will be held on February 23, 2026. Registration is now open.

Workforce Sessions: Behind-the-Scenes Career Training

Pittsburgh Public Theater is proud to launch a new partnership with Partner4Work aimed at developing workforce pathways in the arts, with a focus on behind-the-scenes careers in theater production. Planning is currently underway, and both organizations are poised to unveil impactful initiatives that connect Pittsburgh's creative sector with emerging talent and job seekers.

"Our work aligns closely with Pittsburgh Public Theater's vision of becoming a leading resource for skills training in the arts and expanding access to non-traditional pathways into creative careers," shared Rob Cherry, Chief Executive Officer of Partner4Work.

"The Public has been a vital partner in this effort, helping us scope pathways, identify key skill needs, and connect us with the right union partners. Their commitment to developing workshops and training programs that broaden access to arts careers complements the goals of the Filmmaker Industry Partnership project and strengthens our shared mission creating more equitable access to careers in the arts and further developing Pittsburgh's creative workforce."

Since 2023, Pittsburgh Public Theater has advanced regional workforce development through arts-based training initiatives. In August 2025, the pilot Public's Workforce Sessions-presented in partnership with Create PA and funded by the Richard King Mellon Foundation-offered free, hands-on courses in backstage theater careers, including set design, millinery arts, and costume production.

Looking ahead to 2026, The Public will expand its collaboration with IATSE Local #3 and the IATSE Training Trust Fund Project to deliver practical training and career development for both emerging and experienced theater professionals. This initiative builds on a newly renegotiated collective bargaining agreement and reflects a shared commitment to cultivating a skilled, sustainable backstage workforce.

Interested in teaching, supporting, and/or participating in The Public's efforts?

Contact Director of Participation & Partnerships Dominique Briggs at dbriggs@PPT.org for more information.