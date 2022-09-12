Pittsburgh Premiere of Ronnie Marmo In I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE Runs October 21-22

Critically-acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo, with the blessings of Kitty Bruce (daughter of the late Lenny Bruce), along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation, present "I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M Lenny Bruce."

Directed by Joe Mantegna, the theatrical event starring Ronnie Marmo as Lenny Bruce makes its premiere at the Byham Theater, 101 6th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 for a limited engagement run on October 21 and 22, 2022. This event is presented by Red Tail Live. For more information, visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website www.TrustArts.org.

"I believe Lenny's is the voice this country needs right now," says playwright and star Ronnie Marmo. "In the 1960s, he exposed many of the 'untouchable' subjects that are in the news again now: religion, racism, immigration, xenophobia, gender inequality, sexual identity, the criminal justice system, capital punishment, bail reform, government aid, police brutality, corrupt capitalism, the opiate epidemic, marijuana legalization, censorship, I could go on and on. So here we are, over 56 years later, all the issues Lenny was fighting for are still so relevant and even radical. In certain ways, we've progressed since Lenny was with us, and in many, we have regressed."

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M Lenny Bruce chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time...Lenny Bruce. His personal pain, sharply funny social commentary and completely original, freestyle comedy left a lasting impact on today's poetry, politics, music, film - and of course - comedy. His unwavering commitment to, and passion for, free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests. Bruce fought for freedom of speech all the way to the Supreme Court, and died of an accidental overdose in 1966 while out on appeal. Lauded by fans and former friends of Bruce, Marmo's crowd-shocking portrayal brings the notorious funnyman to life with all the electrifying, insightful and comedic brilliance as the one and only Lenny Bruce himself.

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M Lenny Bruce makes its Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania theatrical premiere at the Byham Theater, 101 6th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 on October 21 and 22, 2022. Show times are October 21 and 22, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 and may be purchased at these Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources: www.TrustArts.org, by calling 412-456-6666 or in person at the Benedum Center box office, 237 7th Street (during renovations of Theater Square Complex and box office). For groups of 10+ visit www.TrustArts.org/groupsales or call group sales at 412-471-6930. Health and Safety: For information about the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's venue entry requirements and health and safety guidelines, please visit: www.TrustArts.org/Welcome.

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M Lenny Bruce explores mature themes, includes strong language and nudity, and is intended for mature audiences.

A portion of the show's proceeds will go to the Lenny Bruce Memorial Foundation, a 501(c)(3). The foundation provides funds for those who don't have insurance or the ability to get treatment for drug and alcohol addiction on their own. For more information please visit, lennybruce.org All contributions are tax deductible.

About Ronnie Marmo

Ronnie Marmo (Playwright and Actor) has starred in more than 60 feature films and television shows, most recently guest starring on "Criminal Minds" and "Lethal Weapon." He also starred in "Ammore E Malavita (Love and Bullets)," an Italian musical film which won the David di Donatello for best picture (the Italian equivalent to an Academy Award). Other credits include "Back In The Day" (on Netflix now), "Deuces Wild", "Crocodile Dundee in LA," "West Of Brooklyn," "Pizza With Bullets," "Truck 20's Location," "Death Of A Tree," "Irish Eyes (aka Vendetta)," and "Limbo Lounge." He has guest starred in several hit television shows including "JAG" and "The Young and The Restless." He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Indie Soap Awards for his role as Crotch in the series, "Adults Only." Marmo enjoyed a three-year run on ABC's "General Hospital" as Ronnie Dimestico. On stage, he has starred in more than 40 plays. Marmo recently completed the audiobook in which he portrays Lenny Bruce in Lenny's autobiography, "How to Talk Dirty and Influence People." He continues to serve as the Artistic Director of Theatre 68 in Los Angeles and New York City.

Joe Mantegna (Director) was awarded the Tony and Joseph Jefferson Award for his acclaimed performance as Richard Roma in David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Glengarry Glen Ross." Some of Mantegna's film and television highlights include: "House of Games," "Searching for Bobby Fisher," "Godfather III," his Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated role of Dean Martin in "The Ratpack," his Emmy-nominated role of Pipi Delana in "The Last Don" and the voice of Fat Tony on "The Simpsons." For two seasons Mantegna starred with Mary Steenburgen and Amber Tamblyn in the critically acclaimed CBS drama "Joan of Arcadia," which won the 2004 People Choice Award for best new drama and picked up three Emmy nominations. In 2008 Mantegna reprised his Emmy-nominated role of Lou Manahan opposite Debra Messing in the USA Network series "The Starter Wife." Mantegna has also lent his voice to the Disney/Pixar film "CARS 2" and continues his 23-year run as Fat Tony on "The Simpsons." In April of 2011 Mantegna received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Currently Mantegna stars as FBI Special Agent David Rossi in season thirteen of the hit CBS Drama "Criminal Minds" and continues his hosting and producing duties for six seasons on "Gun Stories" for the Outdoor Channel. His newest collaboration is "Hollywood Weapons: Fact or Fiction?" Mantegna resides in Los Angeles with his wife of 40 years, Arlene and their two daughters, Mia and Gia.