Pittsburgh Playhouse and City Theatre Company Launch HOMEGROWN STORIES

Featured Playwrights Include: Ngozi Anyanwu, Matt Pelfrey, Tammy Ryan, Mark Clayton Southers and Marcus Stevens

Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse and City Theatre Company have launched a new initiative titled Homegrown Stories designed to support artists and alumni. In June, the theaters commissioned five playwrights to write ten-minute plays for a digital medium in response to our current world. With a company of Point Park alumni and Pittsburgh- based artists, they will now present a one-night only digital reading of the resulting works followed by a talkback with the creative team.

The performance will take place Thursday, Aug. 6th at 7:30pm as part of City of Asylum's The Show Must Go On(line) Series. Tickets are free, but registration is required. More information can be found at alphabetcity.org/show, pittsburghplayhouse.com and citytheatrecompany.org..

"City Theatre and Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse have crossed the bridge in many ways and many times over the decades in the spirit of collaboration and are linked by history," said Monteze Freeland, Associate Producer at City Theatre and Point Park alumnus. "This moment is curated specifically to boast the varied talents of alumni, staff, and current students far and wide who have made City and Point Park an artistic home. As an alum and current producer at City Theatre, I believe in the good of both institutions, and I believe now is the time to uplift artists who have taken the bold leap to create in the face of chaos and uncertainty."

Featured playwrights include: Ngozi Anyanwu, Matt Pelfrey, Tammy Ryan, Mark Clayton Southers, and Marcus Stevens. Production Creative Team includes: Britton Mauk (Digital Design), Howard Patterson (Sound Design), James Ogden III* (Production Management), Clare Drobot (Producer), and Monteze Freeland (Producer).

ABOUT THE PLAYS:

I Wanna Say

A Zoom Play By Ngozi Anyanwu

Directed by Raecine Singletary

Featuring Hope Anthony* and Melessie Clark*

When Things Get Bad, At Least We Have Each Other

A Zoom Play by Matt Pelfrey

Directed by Kyle Haden

Featuring: Hazel Leroy, Caroline Nicolian*, and Quinn Patrick Shannon*

Helicopters

A 10-minute play for Zoom by Tammy Ryan

Directed by Rachel Stevens

Featuring: Daina Griffith*, Daniel Krell*, and Zoey Myers

Under

A One-Act play by Mark Clayton Southers

Directed by Kyle Haden

Featuring: Richard McBride and Caroline Nicolian*

In the Macro

A 10-minute Zoom Play By Marcus Stevens

Directed by Rachel Stevens

Featuring: Hope Anthony*, Melessie Clark*, and Quinn Patrick Shannon*

*Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association

