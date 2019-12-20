Pittsburgh CLO and St. Barnabas Health System Introduce New Theater Program Partnership

Pittsburgh CLO and St. Barnabas Health System are proud to announce a new theater program partnership to take place at the Kean Theatre on the campus of St. Barnabas in Gibsonia, PA. Modeled after the Pittsburgh CLO's popular summer program at their CLO Academy in downtown Pittsburgh, this new program will allow students ages 3-18 in the Gibsonia area to participate in professional caliber musical theater summer camps.

By partnering with Pittsburgh CLO, the St. Barnabas camp program will give attendees an opportunity to work with professional directors, music directors and choreographers, and create an exciting musical theater experience culminating in a live performance on stage. As Pittsburgh's premier leader for musical theater training, Pittsburgh CLO Academy is dedicated to developing young talent through a unique blend of technique, training and mentorship. Pittsburgh CLO encourages an appreciation for musical theater while developing the life skills necessary for a confident and successful future. This partnership will fill a need for children in the Gibsonia area by providing the finest dance, voice and acting training in a positive, fun-filled environment.

The camps will take place July 13-31, 2020 and will feature Broadway and television favorites such as Disney's Aladdin Kids (grades 1-5), Disney's High School Musical Jr. (grades 6-12), Les Misérables (grades 9-12) and a creative theater track for ages 3-6. Each camp ends in a performance for family and friends at the Kean Theatre. In addition to the summer program, Pittsburgh CLO will be producing group events at the Kean Theatre as well as offering discounted tickets to residents of St. Barnabas to the Kara Cabaret Series and Summer Season productions.





