Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Benedum In December

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will present The Nutcracker from December 5–28, 2025, at the Benedum Center. Set in turn-of-the-century Pittsburgh, Terrence S. Orr’s staging highlights local landmarks, sports traditions, and the city’s history.

The production follows Marie and the Nutcracker Prince on their journey from a Shadyside Christmas Eve party to the Land of Enchantment. Featuring more than 100 artists from the PBT company and school, the ballet includes five full scenes, over 30 stage illusions, 150 costumes, 1,500 costume accessories, and a growing Christmas tree that expands to 15 times its original size.

“The Nutcracker is a remarkable classic ballet,” said Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney. “With its beautiful music and endearing story, this ballet offers an unforgettable way to experience the holiday season with loved ones.”

PBT has presented versions of The Nutcracker annually since 1969, with Orr’s Pittsburgh-inspired interpretation performed since 2002. The production features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s score and scenic and costume design by Emmy Award winner Zack Brown.

Special Performances and Programs

Sensory-Friendly Performance:

Sunday, December 7 at 4:30 p.m. – Adapted for audiences with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities, or other individualized needs. Adjustments include reduced sound, partial house lighting, relaxed house rules, and availability of fidget items and earplugs.

Student Matinee:

Friday, December 5 at 11:00 a.m. – Discounted tickets and transportation funding available for school groups.

Audio Described Performance:

Sunday, December 14 at 12:00 p.m. – Patrons can experience the performance through live narration describing choreography, costumes, and staging.

Education and Engagement Events:

PBT will host family workshops, artist Q&As, and community programs throughout the run. Details are available at pbt.org.

Community Initiatives

From November 10 through December 19, PBT will collect non-perishable food donations at its Strip District studios (2900 Liberty Avenue) to benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Donors will receive a 30% discount voucher for select Nutcracker performances.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $33.50 and are available at pbt.org, by phone at 412-456-6666, or through the Benedum Center Box Office. Group discounts are available for parties of eight or more.