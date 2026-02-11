Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre to Present AMERICA 250 with PBT Orchestra

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's America 250 with the PBT Orchestra will open on February 20 at the Benedum Center. This mixed repertory production will run for four performances during the weekend of February 20-22. As an ode to America's 250th anniversary, this family-friendly program includes four stunning classical and contemporary Americana-themed ballets that honor the American spirit. The works will be accompanied by live music from the PBT Orchestra.



The America 250 with the PBT Orchestra program includes:

Company B, choreographed by Paul Taylor, expertly captures the optimistic spirit of 1940s America amid the sobering shadow of World War II. Choreographed in 1991, Company B is one of Taylor's most loved and performed works. Set to popular music by The Andrews Sisters from the 1940s, Company B blends jitterbug, jazz and an athletic modern dance style, making it both a unique challenge for the dancers and an audience favorite.

Stars and Stripes Pas de Deux - This patriotic, classical ballet was choreographed by George Balanchine as a tribute to his beloved adopted country of America. Balanchine is often credited as the “Father of American Ballet” for his influence and for developing his distinct neoclassical style, which swept the ballet world. In his signature style, Stars and Stripes is a plotless ballet that offers joyous fun and pure dancing from start to finish. It is set to a buoyant march by John Philip Sousa.

Three Preludes - This internationally award-winning work was created by Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., in 1969 and is performed to selections of Sergei Rachmaninoff's “Preludes.” This romantic pas de deux centers on two dancers who fall in love while working at a dance studio. The three movements develop in both speed and intensity as the dancers' emotions evolve into passion.

The Mighty Casey was created by choreographer Lisa de Ribere as an original ballet for Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in 1990. This crowd-pleasing work is based on the popular poems Casey at the Bat and Casey—Twenty Years Later. Told in flashback, the story depicts Casey, who famously struck out in Mudville in 1888, redeeming himself 20 years later. This is a fun-filled ballet about America's favorite pastime that features music selections from John Philip Sousa and Stephen Foster.