Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh Appoints Cameron Gunsbury-Massey As Executive Director

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh has appointed Cameron Gunsbury-Massey as its new Executive Director. He officially began his role on February 2, bringing a deep commitment to arts leadership, community engagement, and organizational growth to one of Pittsburgh's most storied cultural institutions.

Gunsbury-Massey joins MCP from the Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra (PYPO), where he served as Executive Director for the past two years. During his tenure, he expanded staff capacity and programming, increased student retention and enrollment by 10 percent, and grew the organization's operating budget by 25 percent through a focus on sustainability and community partnerships.

"I have been a fan of the Mendelssohn Choir ever since I arrived in Pittsburgh, and I am thrilled to be championing their work in this new role," said Gunsbury-Massey. "MCP embodies all of the qualities of a world-class choir - a unified and powerful sound, strong artistic partnerships, and deep-seated community ties. This organization has been an essential thread in Pittsburgh's cultural fabric since 1908, and I look forward to working with the Board and Music Director Daniel Singer to carry that legacy forward."

"Cameron brings tremendous energy, vision, and expertise to the Mendelssohn Choir," said Daniel Singer, Music Director. "I'm excited to collaborate with him as we continue to explore new artistic horizons while honoring the Choir's rich tradition. His dedication to both musical excellence and community engagement makes him the perfect partner for this next chapter of MCP."

He brings a wide range of experience across operations, fundraising, and institutional leadership, with previous roles at the National Endowment for the Arts, Aspen Music Festival and School, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, Akropolis Reed Quintet, Conspirare, and the League of American Orchestras. He holds a Bachelor of Music in Flute Performance from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts Management from Carnegie Mellon University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cameron to the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh," said Guy Leonard, President of the MCP Board of Directors. "He brings both strategic insight and a genuine belief in the power of music to strengthen communities. We also want to acknowledge and thank Mary Ann Lapinski for her 16 years of exceptional leadership. Her vision and dedication have laid a strong foundation, and Cameron's leadership, experience, and collaborative spirit position MCP well for continued artistic excellence and organizational growth."

In the coming months, the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh will continue its tradition of high-profile artistic collaborations, including Mahler: Symphony No. 2 with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, March 13-15; Wynton Marsalis: All Rise, the Pittsburgh premiere, with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and Lift Every Voice Unity Choir, May 9; and Mendelssohn: Incidental Music to A Midsummer Night's Dream with Pittsburgh Ballet Theater, May 15-17.