New Hazlett Theater Outlines Artistic Roadmap Ahead of 20th Anniversary

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Hazlett Theater has announced a series of structural and programmatic developments that will guide the organization’s future growth as it approaches its 20th anniversary in September 2026. The updates include the formal debut of its Resident Company Model, expanded community programming, and a new co-presenting partnership designed to strengthen long-term collaboration with local arts organizations.

The Resident Company Model, established in 2023 and now moving beyond its pilot phase, will serve as a central framework for supporting core partner organizations working within the historic North Side venue. Under the model, participating companies engage in long-term partnerships that extend beyond traditional rental arrangements, with shared access to space, marketing support, front-of-house services, and professional development opportunities. The theater has indicated that the model is intended to promote sustainability, shared governance, and collective decision-making among participating organizations.

“At the New Hazlett, we strive to reflect our mission in everything we do: creating dynamic art through innovation and collaboration,” said Executive Director René Conrad. “These new models and expanded programs are about sharing resources and taking a strategic approach to our future, ensuring our partners and artists can focus on what they do best—creating incredible, transformative art for our audiences.”

Resident Company partners currently active within the model include Front Porch Theatricals, Kente Arts Alliance, Prime Stage Theatre, and Texture Contemporary Ballet. Leaders from participating organizations cited shared learning, marketing support, and collaborative professional development as key benefits of the initiative. The Resident Company Model has been supported by funding from the Allegheny Regional Asset District, Arts, Equity, & Education Fund, The Benter Foundation, Jack G. Buncher Foundation, and Pennsylvania’s ARPA Arts and Culture Recovery Program.

In addition to formalizing the Resident Company Model, the New Hazlett Theater has announced a new co-presenting partnership with The Becoming Arts Collective, scheduled to begin during the 2026–27 season. The partnership will include the presentation of the Bridges and Stages 10-Minute Play Festival and two full-length theatrical productions. Under the agreement, the New Hazlett will provide space and marketing support while the Collective retains artistic control.

“To partner with the New Hazlett Theater in this way is genuinely inspiring,” said Darrin J. Friedman, Managing Director and Founder of The Becoming Arts Collective. “This co-presenting effort allows us to build stronger connections through compelling storytelling that aligns with our mission to uplift and inspire hope.”

The theater also confirmed continued expansion of its Community Supported Art Performance Series, including the recent debut of CSA: Off the Page, a reading series highlighting new scripts and runner-up artists from prior CSA cycles. Additional community-facing initiatives launched over the past year include the Sounds of the Season holiday concert and a Northside Arts Block Party, reflecting a broader focus on accessibility and neighborhood engagement.

As the New Hazlett Theater approaches its 20th anniversary milestone, leadership noted that the combination of structural partnerships, new programming, and expanded community initiatives is intended to position the organization for sustained growth while maintaining its role as a collaborative hub for Pittsburgh-based artists.