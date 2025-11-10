City Theatre’s Play-Development Showcase THE MOMENTUM FESTIVAL Returns This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Theatre is partnering with Carnegie Mellon University’s newly established Center for New Work Development to relaunch the festival known as The Momentum Festival, a laboratory for playwrights to workshop new scripts with directors, dramaturgs and actors. The festival takes place December 13–14, 2025, and includes public reading presentations. Launched in 2003, The Momentum Festival has been a key component of City Theatre’s mission of new-play development. It had been on hiatus since 2023.

This year’s edition presents four new works — each at a different stage — drawn from both the City Theatre and CMU artistic communities. The festival will also feature a new-works slam for Pittsburgh-based writers.

“We are overjoyed to announce the return of The Momentum Festival,” said City Theatre’s Artistic Director Clare Drobot. “Many of the plays that have premiered on our stages had their start in the festival, and we’re excited to work collaboratively with our long-time partners at CMU Drama to offer support for four distinct projects as well as a new works slam celebrating Pittsburgh-based writers.”

Featured works:

The Punchline (solo show) by Christopher Rivas, directed by Adil Mansoor — Saturday December 13 at 4:00 pm, Lillie Theatre.

Jo Van Gogh by Kate Isabel Foley, directed by Aurelia Clunie — Saturday December 13 at 7:30 pm, Lillie Theatre.

The Gettysburg Test by maguire wilder, directed by Cody Spellman — Sunday December 14 at 2:00 pm, Lillie Theatre.

East Carson Street (new musical) with music & lyrics by Joe Grushecky, book by Jonathan Rosenberg and additional text by James Mcmanus, directed by Patrick Jordan, music directed by Camille Rolla, in collaboration with Barebones Productions and Pittsburgh CLO — Sunday December 14 at 6:00 pm, Mainstage Theatre.

The festival also includes a new-works slam event: Wednesday December 10 at 7:00 pm at the Three Stories Venue (downtown Pittsburgh) featuring scenes, songs and monologues from local writers supported by CMU students in collaboration with playwrights Mora V. Harris and TJ Young.

Admission is free; reservations are recommended. Phone: 412-431-CITY (2489) or visit CityTheatreCompany.org. Performances take place at City Theatre, 1300 Bingham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 (South Side). Port Authority bus routes: 48, 51, 54, 81, 83. Patron parking is available across from the entrance at 1317 Bingham Street for $10, subject to availability.