City Theatre Hosts South Side Block Party THE BASH

City Theatre is excited to announce the details of The Bash, a benefit evening for the South Side theatre company, entering its 45th season. The Bash is taking over Bingham Street for a block party like no other. Pop-up performances, signature cocktails, food trucks, and an outdoor dance party will fill its multi-location cultural campus located between 13th and 14th Streets.

"As the largest performing arts organization beyond downtown, City Theatre is proud to have made the South Side its home since 1991," said Managing Director James McNeel. "After over 10 years off-site, we thought it was time we be as innovative with the 'gala' concept as we are with the plays we produce, challenging ourselves to reinvent the entire experience. So, we're bringing it to our backyard, putting our art center stage, and celebrating the start to our 45th season with our artists, staff, patrons, friends, and neighbors. It's going to be a blast."

The Bash will feature a sneak peek of Cambodian Rock Band by Laruen Yee, one of the most-talked about plays this year, which kicks off the theatre's 45th season; local pop up performances in the Hamburg Studio Theatre; a dance party hosted by 1Hood Media (featuring DJ QRX); signature cocktails conceived by the South Side's best bartenders; and some of Pittsburgh's favorite food trucks, including: Pittsburgh Pierogi, Mission Mahi, and South Side BBQ. City Theatre is also curating a series of unique theatrical excursions, ranging across the country and to London, that will be available through a brand new benefit auction that will go live this summer. Proceeds from THE BASH, with a portion of each ticket tax-deductible, will go directly to serving the organization's new play mission. The host committee is co-led by Clyde B. Jones III and Tamara Tunie.

VIP RECEPTION 6:30PM - Tickets: $250

Enjoy Hor d'oeuvres from the Duquesne Club in the brand new Philip Chosky Production Center hosted by the playwrights of City Theatre's 45th season, including Broadway staple Theresa Rebeck and special guest, and proud Pittsburgh native, film/TV star Zachary Quinto. Complimentary beer/wine/champagne toast, food tickets, drinks, and an exclusive swag bag included with ticket along with a full evening of performances, entertainment, and unique experiences included below.

GENERAL ADMISSION 7:30PM-11:30PM - Tickets: $100

Guests receive two complimentary drink tickets and have access to a sneak peek of Cambodian Rock Band, rotating Hamburg Cabaret performances, caricatures stations, tasting stations, and Sarris Candies Desserts. Stick around for the dance party hosted by 1Hood Media.

AFTER-PARTY DANCE PARTY 9:00PM-11:30PM - Tickets: $50

Guests receive one complimentary drink ticket and have access to 1Hood dance party, the Hamburg Cabaret, caricature stations, tasting stations, and Sarris Candies Desserts.

VIP Tickets are on sale now at CityTheatreCompany.org. Valet parking will be available

Founded in 1975, City Theatre is concluding its 44th season as Pittsburgh's home for bold new plays. Located in the historic South Side on its four-building cultural campus, the company produces a season of regional and world premieres, including the currently-running We Are Among Us by Stephen Belber; its renowned Young Playwrights Festival; a season-long reading series of new works in progress; and the annual Momentum Festival. City Theatre's mission is to provide an artistic home for the development and production of contemporary plays of substance and ideas that engage and challenge a diverse audience. With an annual average operating budget of $2.75 million, City is the largest performing arts organization not located in Pittsburgh's downtown Cultural District and is a constituent and core member of the League of Resident Theaters (LORT), Theatre Communications Group (TCG), and the National New Play Network (NNPN). Marc Masterson returned as Artistic Director in July, after an 18 year absence, to join Managing Director James McNeel as co-leaders of the organization.





