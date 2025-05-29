Cast Set for TWELFTH NIGHT at Pittsburgh Public Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh Public Theater has revealed the cast of the Pittsburgh premiere of Public Works' TWELFTH NIGHT, June 26-29, 2025, at the O'Reilly Theater in downtown Pittsburgh. Public Works is a groundbreaking initiative, founded by The Public Theater in New York City, centered around transformational partnerships that blur the lines between artists and audiences. As part of Public Works, Pittsburgh Public Theater partnered with nine community organizations through a series of classes, field trips, potlucks, and collaborations-ultimately culminating in a once-in-a-lifetime production.

"Creating Public Works Pittsburgh with these nine extraordinary community partners is an exquisite culmination of the collaborations, values, and possibilities we have been building at Pittsburgh Public Theater since I arrived here seven years ago. Audiences will experience theater like they never have before-with artists, neighbors, and families of all ages coming together to tell a story about love, courage, and what it is to truly see each other. This production will be us-the Public, and Pittsburgh-at our best," said Pittsburgh Public Theater Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski.

Public Works is made possible through the generous support of the Richard King Mellon Foundation. Tickets for this production are completely free. The future of programs such as Public Works rely on the generosity of foundations, corporations, and individuals. Those seeking to support The Public's true commitment to community can make a gift at PPT.org/GoldenCircle.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The Public welcomes an incredible cast to the organization's 50th anniversary season finale, TWELFTH NIGHT, including Victor M. Aponte as Antonio, Ethan Davis Butler as Sebastian, Michael Campayno as Duke Orsino, Caro Dubberly as Feste, Garbie Dukes as Sir Toby Belch, John Ploskina as Fabian, Connor McCanlus as Malvolio, Brenden Peifer as Sir Andrew, Housso Sémon as Countess Olivia, Georgia Taylor as Maria, and Chelsea Zeno as Viola.

The cast also features over 60 citizen artists and cameo group performers from Public Works' community partners. Visit PPT.org/PublicWorks for a current list of Public Works partner cast members or see below for a complete community ensemble listing. Pittsburgh Public Theater's 2025 Public Works partners include: Vintage Senior Center, Sarah Heinz House, Mount Ararat Community Activity Center, Filipino American Association of Pittsburgh, Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh, Dynamic Defenders ATA Martial Arts, Big Storm Performance Company, Iron City Circus, and the Hill Dance Academy Theatre.

"I am honored to take part in such an incredible program. Our community partners have been the heart and soul of my work. To see them bringing their joy and talent to the O'Reilly brings undeniable light and excitement to the art we are blessed to create," shared Senior Manager of Public Works and Partnerships, Dominique Briggs.

The creative team is comprised of Marya Sea Kaminski as Director, Tiffany Underwood Holmes as Music Director, Gustavo Zajac as Choreographer, Sasha Jin Schwartz as Scenic Designer, Venise St. Pierre as Costume Designer, Robert J. Aguilar as Lighting Designer, Claudia Jenkins Martinez as Sound Designer, Kathy L. Mathews as Wig Designer, José Pérez IV as Fight and Intimacy Director, and Stina Lotti as Stage Manager.

Also supporting the team is Associate Director Kyle Haden, Assistant Director Dominique Briggs, Associate Music Director Benjamin Brosche, Assistant Choreographers Alex Manalo and Mallory Marinack, Assistant Stage Managers Alicia G. DiGiorgi, Taylor K. Meszaros, and Gabriella Walko, Youth Supervisors Riley Tate and Madeline Walker, and Production Assistants Lucy Barlow, Alyssa Bradley, and Ian Michael Thomas.

Holmes and Brosche are joined by an all-star Pittsburgh band, including Jeff Bush, Sam Eisenreich, Danny Fratina, Bob Insko, David Throckmorton, and Alex Weibel. Marty Ashby is the Orchestra Personnel Manager.

TWELFTH NIGHT

By William Shakespeare

Conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah & Shaina Taub

Music & Lyrics by Shaina Taub

Directed by Marya Sea Kaminski

Choreography by Gustavo Zajac

Music Direction by Tiffany Underwood Holmes

SHAKESPEARE SINGS AND LOVE WINS

If musicals be the food of love, let this groundbreaking adaptation of Shakespeare's most cherished comedy play on! When noblewoman Viola finds herself shipwrecked, she decides to disguise herself as the male page Cesario to blend in. Her decision triggers literature's most hilarious love triangle and inspires the people of Illyria to see life through the eyes of another. This production not only enchants with its catchy pop score but also introduces Pittsburgh to the transformative Public Works program. Through community collaboration, this theatrical marvel becomes a celebration that is truly for, by, and of the people. Revel in the magic of love, laughter, and fellowship in this unmissable spectacle.

Rated PG for mild swearing, crude humor, suggestive dialogue, violence, alcohol use, and themes of death and grief.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thurs, June 26 at 7pm - performance added due to demand!

Fri, June 27 at 8pm

Sat, June 28 at 2pm and 8pm

Sun, June 29 at 2pm

