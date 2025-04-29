Cast Of MADAME CLICQUOT Revealed At Pittsburgh CLO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh CLO, in association with 42nd Parallel Productions, has announced the cast of the highly anticipated world premiere of MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical, an empowering new production based on the extraordinary true story of the woman who revolutionized the champagne industry.



Brought to life by the dynamic writing duo Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter, this stand-alone engagement at the Byham Theater is made possible through enhancement funding by commercial producer 42nd Parallel Productions. This collaboration enables Pittsburgh CLO's ongoing commitment to fostering new works and giving Pittsburgh audiences access to the next great musical before it reaches the world stage.

Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution and Napoleonic Wars, MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical tells the remarkable true story of a young woman who defied societal expectations to become one of the most powerful forces in the history of champagne. In 1789, Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin fled her boarding school as revolution engulfed France. A decade later, an arranged marriage to François Clicquot, the son of her father's business rival, unexpectedly leads to an innovative partnership in winemaking. But when tragedy strikes, she faces an impossible choice – surrender to fate or risk everything to change the industry forever. With innovation, resilience, and a bold gamble that could make or break her legacy, she takes on the male-dominated world of champagne, transforming the industry and securing her place in history.

This premiere is presented in collaboration with female-led 42nd Parallel Productions, this musical comes to Pittsburgh following sold-out concerts and a concept album – marking a crucial step on its Broadway journey.

"This production exemplifies Pittsburgh CLO's deep commitment to developing new musical," said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. "Our collaboration with 42nd Parallel Productions enables us to give MADAME CLICQUOT the world-class debut it deserves—while offering Pittsburgh audiences an exclusive first look at a show poised for Broadway and beyond."

"Aligning with Pittsburgh CLO for the world premiere of MADAME CLICQUOT is an incredible milestone in our journey," says Laurie Glodowski, Director/Choreographer. "Their legacy of producing top-tier musical theatre – especially in developing new works – made this the perfect home for our show. We're excited to bring this story to life in a city that deeply values the arts. Let us raise a glass together!"

Meet the Cast of MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical

Victoria Frings (Barbe-Nicole Clicquot) has an extensive background in both regional and New York theater. Some favorite productions include: An Enemy of the People (Broadway), Constellations (Old Globe), School for Lies (Shakespeare Theater), Vladimir (Manhattan Theater Club), Bald Soprano (Annenberg Center), and The Threepenny Opera (Arden). As a writer and director, Victoria has created two short films, The Club and Stitches. Victoria holds a BA in Environmental Studies from the University of Pennsylvania. Check out her work here: victoriafrings.com.

Paolo Montalban (Louis Bohne) most recently played the dual roles of Beaufort/ Mr. Van Der Luyden in the stage adaptation of The Age of Innocence at DC's Arena Stage. He's best known as Prince Christopher in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella and Kung Lao on Mortal Kombat: Conquest. You can watch him waltz opposite Brandy once again, as King Charming in Descendants: The Rise of Red on Disney+. He has appeared on Broadway in Pacific Overtures, The King & I, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and as Florenz Ziegfeld in Funny Girl with Lea Michele. He co-stars in the upcoming indie rom-com Asian Persuasion. IG: @paolomontalban

Nick Laughlin (Napoleon Bonaparte) The Book of Mormon and Drag the Musical Film: DASH. Nick is a director, choreographer, and song writer based in Brooklyn. Recently directing video projects for Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Alaska, Dylan Mulvaney, Twink & A Red Head, Google, OraQuick, Jan Sport & Luxx Noir London. Training: CCM, Second City, Upright Citizens Brigade. Insta @nicklaughs. Love you mom! For Brandon.

KYLIE EDWARDS (Clémentine Ponsardin) is absolutely thrilled to be returning to PCLO for her third summer! She is a rising senior Musical Theatre major at Carnegie Mellon University. Previous regional credits include: (PCLO) A Musical Christmas Carol, Seussical, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Guys & Dolls, and Anything Goes; (The Muny) Dreamgirls. Kylie would like to thank her incredible family, friends, and professors for their unwavering support! @kylie.edwards1

Jonathan Christopher (Jean-Rémy Moët) is ecstatic to return to Pittsburgh and make his PCLO debut in Madame Clicquot! Special highlights - Broadway: Sweeney Todd. National Tour: Hamilton (George Washington here in Pittsburgh!). Lincoln Center: A Little Night Music in Concert, The Black Clown. Regional/International: Coalhouse in Ragtime (City Springs Theatre Company), Collins in RENT (Atlanta Opera, Edinburgh, Aruba National Theatre). Jonathan's EP Shine is streaming everywhere! Gratitude: Family, WTG, Jeff, UMichigan, McGill University, Laurie, Lisette, and Richie. Choose love everyday! Cheers! @geezjawn

JOSEPH DOMENCIC (Philippe Clicquot) is a local actor, music director, and composer/lyricist who's worked with The Acting Company, Sundance Theatre Lab, and on dozens of area productions at Pittsburgh CLO (Favorites: Forever Plaid, Titanic, Les Misérables, 1776), Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Unseam'd Shakespeare, and Mountain Playhouse (most recently in A Year with Frog and Toad). A full-time professor at Seton Hill University, his musicals Beyond the Moon (co-authored with his wife, Christina McCann) and The Next Galileo were produced by Pittsburgh CLO's Gallery of Heroes program. Love to Catherine.

Steve Blanchard (Nicolas Ponsardin) Broadway: Disney's Beauty and the Beast, The Three Musketeers, Camelot, and A Christmas Carol. Off-Broadway: Johnny Guitar, Frankenstein, and Treasure Island. National Tours: Disney's Newsies, Disney's The Little Mermaid, and Little House on the Prairie. Television: The Blacklist, The Other Two, Prodigal Son, New Amsterdam, House of Cards, Madam Secretary, The Good Fight, and Law & Order. Film: The Final Run, Disney's Newsies, Cover Me, and When The Moon Was Twice as Big. Original cast recordings of Johnny Guitar, Sundown, Frankenstein, and his own CD, Northbound Train available at watchfiremusic.com

Kai An Chee (Ensemble/Genevieve) is a Malaysian-Chinese actor and musician. Select theater: Miss Saigon (Kim Alternate/Gigi u/s, b'way nat'l tour), Mr. Holland's Opus (Rowena Moraga, Ogunquit Playhouse), Lizard Boy (Siren u/s, off-b'way), and workshops of Jason Robert Brown's Farewell My Concubine and Michael John LaChiusa's American Eclipse. TV: FBI: Most Wanted, That Damn Michael Che, and Olga Dies Dreaming. www.kaianchee.com

Meredith Inglesby (Ensemble/Barb-Nicole US) Broadway: French Maid/Feather Duster, Babette, in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, then original Broadway cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid. National Tours: Disney's On the Record, (original soundtrack), Disney's Newsies, Disney's The Little Mermaid (Ursula) and Little House on the Prairie the Musical. Film/TV: Disney's Newsies, Law and Order, & Red Dead Redemption. Regional: Lady of the Lake in Monty Python's Spamalot (Lyric of OK, ACCCarolina), Donna in Mamma Mia! (Lyric of OK, ACCCarolina) and Reno Who in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas (The Old Globe), Off-Broadway: Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes. @meredithinglesby

ERIN McMILLEN (Ensemble/ Clementine US) PCLO debut! Erin is an actress and singer/songwriter from Boston. Recent credits include the Hadestown National Tour, Rock of Ages, and Evil Dead: The Musical at Wolfbane Productions. She sings the national anthem at Madison Square Garden—Go Knicks! She's so grateful for her friends, Mom and Terry, Sam, and The Mine. Learn more about her at erinmcmillen.com or follow along @erinmcmillen!

Isabel Kruse (Ensemble/Abbess/ US Genivieve) Origins: Australia/Canadian transplant by way of NYC. Recent: Cinderella (Into the Woods), Doralee (9 to 5: The Musical), Diana Goodman (Next to Normal), Rosalind (As You Like It), Dianne (NY workshop / Aus World Premiere - Against the Wall). Dearly grateful to: this extraordinary Clicquot team, all kickass women who live, make and tell great stories, my mom and dad, and the incomparable Chelsea Davis. Likes/dislikes: Dogs, affogattos, revolution / Straight-tone and red hats. For performance and political takes: @iksings www.iksings.com

TONYIA M RUE (Ensemble) Native to Pittsburgh, film credits: The Jackson Five and August Wilson's The Piano Lessons as well as commercials/print ad work. Stage credits: Beetlejuice (Delia), Beautiful (Janelle/Shirelle's) Pittsburgh CLO's Gallery of Heroes tour of Pioneers of Flight (Bessie Coleman), Dreamgirls national tour (Lorrell Robinson), Crazy, Sexy, Disco off-Broadway lab (Jam LaRue). Other credits include Pittsburgh Opera Just Above My Head (church lady), Aida (Aida), Anything Goes (Reno Sweeney), Little Shop of Horrors (Crystal), Into the Woods (Cinderella), MacBeth (witch), and Moses at Sight and Sound Theater. Tonyia is also a playwright and director for such pieces as The Company You Keep and Own My Way. Tonyia is very thankful and feels blessed to pursue her passion for the arts.

Santina Umbach (Ensemble) is thrilled to be back on stage! She was most recently seen touring Japan as Jasmine with Disney on Classic which can now be seen on Disney+. Other credits include; Broadway: Mamma Mia!; Vegas: Mamma Mia!; Off-Broadway: Dear Jane, Mads Libs Live!; Select Regional: The Prince of Egypt, Evita, In the Heights; Select Workshops: My Pet Dragon, Mambo Italiano, Becoming Cuba. @santinaummm

MAILE ORAVITZ (Ensemble) is thrilled to be back at PCLO this summer! A Pittsburgh native, she is based in NYC and recently graduated from The Institute for American Musical Theatre. Regional: West Side Story, A Chorus Line, A Broadway Musical Celebration, The Wizard of Oz (PCLO). Industry: The Cher Show National Tour pre-production (IAMT). It takes a village to make dreams come true—she gives all her love to hers! @maileoravitz

MAXINE WARREN (Ensemble) A Charlotte, NC native and PPU graduate, Maxine is delighted to be back in Pittsburgh. Her most recent credits include Hunyak in Chicago (artshhi), Miracle on 34th Street (Surflight), and Cha-Cha in Grease (RCCL). When not performing, you can find Maxine in the hustle and bustle of NYC. She wants to thank her family, friends, and mentors for all their support! @maxine_warren

JILLIENNE LEIGH (Ensemble) is an award-winning playwright, director, actor, dancer, and a leading member of the Diversity/Inclusion Team at 42nd Parallel Productions. Recent productions include: All We Did Was Blink (Writer/Director/Award recipient, St. Louis Fringe Festival), Where is Elsewhere? (Writer/Director), The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other, Radium Girls, 33 Variations, and Madame Clicquot in concert.

ERIC SORRELS (Ensemble, Priest, Soldier 1) Originally from Tennessee, Eric Sorrels is an award-winning songwriter, librettist, singer, and performer. Regional: tick…tick…BOOM!, Beautiful, The Prom, Jersey Boys, and The Great Comet (Theatre Raleigh); Indecent (Nashville Rep). He is a member of AGMA and sings regularly in professional choirs in New York City. Winner of the 2024 Fred Ebb Award for songwriting, 2024 Jonathan Larson Grant, ASCAP Lucille & Jack Yellen Award and the Eric H Weinberger Librettist Award. BA: University of TN, Knoxville; MFA: NYU. @eric_sorrels

Matthew Hydzik (Ensemble, Doctor, Moet US) Broadway: Gregg Allman in The Cher Show, Buddy in Side Show, Greg in It Shoulda Been You, Tony in West Side Story, and Kenickie in Grease. Off-Broadway: John in Tomorrow Morning. National tours: If/Then, Rent, Fame, Grease, Flashdance. Special appearances with LA Philharmonic, Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Lyric Opera of Chicago, MUNY, Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, Anneberg Theater Palm Springs, ACT and Edinburgh Fringe. Proud Pittsburgh native and graduate of Penn State. All my love to my Megan and Grace Willow.

GRANT PACE (Ensemble, Marshall Ney, Francois US) is a rising senior musical theatre major at Carnegie Mellon University. Credits: Les Misérables (The Muny), A Christmas Carol (ZACH Theatre), Titanic (Carnegie Mellon). Grant is is deeply grateful to his parents for their unwavering love, support, and sacrifices, which have been the foundation of his journey in musical theatre. @grant.space

J. ALEX NOBLE (Ensemble, Royal Guard, US Nicolas, Phillipe, Napoleon) is excited to be back on stage with PCLO. Some previous credits with CLO include Harry the Horse in Guys and Dolls, Franz in The Sound of Music, Officer Krupke in West Side Story, Bunsen in Disney's Newsies, Topper in A Musical Christmas Carol, and as Jameson in the world premiere of The Double-Threat Trio. He is a graduate of Point Park University and is a Pittsburgh Local. Proud member of Actor's Equity since 2012.

Michael Greer (Ensemble/Moet's Father/Napoleon's Soldier 2, US Louis) is thrilled to be back with PCLO this summer! Favorite credits: Puffs (Cedric/Voldy), Hand to God (Timmy, City Theatre), You Say Tomato, I Say Shut Up! (Jeff Kahn, Denver Center & National Tour), Shrek The Musical (Big Bad Wolf, North Shore Music Theatre), Altar Boyz (Luke), The Music Man (Charlie Cowell), and over 30 productions with Pittsburgh CLO. Endless love to Mara and Maple Rose, the best Dad ever, and Mom, smiling down from the top Mezzanine

KAI SACHON (Ensemble, Richard Leroux) is pumped to join Pittsburgh CLO for the 2025 Summer Season! Kai was seen last year as The Grinch in Seussical. In 2024, he won the Gene Kelly Award for Best Actor and went to NYC as a nominee at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards). Now, he's studying Musical Theatre at the University of Michigan. Go Blue!! Kai would like to thank his family, friends, and the entire cast and crew! @kai.sachon

RONAN RYAN (Ensemble, Vintner) is excited to return to Pittsburgh CLO, having previously appeared as Snowboy in last season's West Side Story. Other theater credits include: A Chorus Line (Mark) and Disney's Newsies (Ike/Morris Delancey) at STAGES St. Louis, and 12 productions at The Muny, including swing roles in West Side Story and Sister Act. BFA in Dance from Point Park University, including works by George Balanchine and Al Blackstone. Thanks to Mom and Dad, Dr. Carter, COCA, and Pittsburgh CLO cast and crew! Proud AEA member. | @ronan_j_ryan

JORDAN T DeLEON (Ensemble) is a Kansas City native based in NYC. National Tour: Peter Pan. Regional: Meet Me in St. Louis (Theatre Aspen); Cats, Ragtime, Disney's Beauty & the Beast (Music Theatre Wichita); Grease (Starlight Theatre); Chicago, Disney's The Little Mermaid (The Lexington Theatre Co.); Holiday Inn (Arts Center of Coastal Carolina); Bye Bye Birdie (Music Theatre Kansas City). BFA '23, University of Oklahoma. Special thanks to Mom & Dad! @jordantdeleon

Paris Martino (Swing) is thrilled to be making her PCLO debut! Past credits include: Carousel at Riverside Theatre, NY premiere of Mystic Pizza at The Engeman and A Christmas Story at Goodspeed. Paris wants to thank The Godley-Fisher's for their hospitality, her mom Dawn, her Husband Kyle, Kenneth and the creative team and her agents at ATB. Enjoy! @paris.martino

Dalton Bertolone (Swing, Dance Captain) is thrilled to be making his PCLO debut! Currently on The Addams Family national tour. Favorite credits include: A Chorus Line (The Broadway Palm, San Francisco Playhouse, and Sierra Repertory Theatre); West Side Story (New London Barn Playhouse and Connecticut Repertory Theatre); Disney's Newsies and West Side Story (Utah Festival of Opera); Elf (Arizona Broadway Theatre), and Footloose, Elements! (Norwegian Cruise Line). Dalton dedicates his performance to his brother, Tyler. The Hartt School BFA. www.daltonbertolone.com

