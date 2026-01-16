Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Gretchen Wirges - EVERYTHING YOU'VE GOT - Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Yoshi DeLisa - LEADING LADIES - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Heather Riddle - LEADING LADIES - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre



Best Dance Production

ANYTHING GOES - Hale Centre Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Don Bluth - CRAZY FOR YOU - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

AJ Flores - SWING STATE - Theatrikos Theatre Company



Best Ensemble

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatrikos Theatre Company



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Don Bluth - LEADING LADIES - Don Bluth Theater



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Roger McKay - CRAZY FOR YOU - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre



Best Musical

TOOTSIE - Arizona Broadway Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

CRAZY FOR YOU - Don Bluth Theater



Best Performer In A Musical

Reba Hartman - TOOTSIE - Arizona Broadway Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Matthew Harris - LEADING LADIES - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatrikos Theatre Company



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cheryl Schaar - LEADING LADIES - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cheryl Schaar - LEADING LADIES - Don Bluth Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sarah Joy Kane - TOOTSIE - Arizona Broadway Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Stephen Kessen - THE MOMENT - New Carpa Theater Co.



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

WILLY WONKA - Saguaro City Music Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Don Bluth Front Row Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.