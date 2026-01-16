Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Gretchen Wirges - EVERYTHING YOU'VE GOT - Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Yoshi DeLisa - LEADING LADIES - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heather Riddle - LEADING LADIES - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
Best Dance Production
ANYTHING GOES - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Don Bluth - CRAZY FOR YOU - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
AJ Flores - SWING STATE - Theatrikos Theatre Company
Best Ensemble
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatrikos Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Don Bluth - LEADING LADIES - Don Bluth Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Roger McKay - CRAZY FOR YOU - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
Best Musical
TOOTSIE - Arizona Broadway Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
CRAZY FOR YOU - Don Bluth Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Reba Hartman - TOOTSIE - Arizona Broadway Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Matthew Harris - LEADING LADIES - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatrikos Theatre Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cheryl Schaar - LEADING LADIES - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cheryl Schaar - LEADING LADIES - Don Bluth Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sarah Joy Kane - TOOTSIE - Arizona Broadway Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Stephen Kessen - THE MOMENT - New Carpa Theater Co.
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
WILLY WONKA - Saguaro City Music Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos