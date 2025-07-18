Valley Youth Theatre To Open Season With JUNIE B.'S ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) is kicking off its 2025â€“2026 season with a high-energy musical perfect for back-to-school season: Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School. Performances will run from August 8 through August 31, 2025, at VYTâ€™s theatre in downtown Phoenix.

Based on the bestselling book series by Arizonaâ€™s own Barbara Park, the show follows spirited first-grader Junie B. Jones as she shares her hilariously honest take on how to thrive in elementary school. From classroom rules to cafeteria etiquette, Junie B. and her classmates sing, dance, and laugh their way through a crash course in surviving first grade.

The production stars Kaylah Magee as Junie B. Jones, with Hanna-Catherine Smith as May, Mahagani Carter as Lucille, and Santiago Lacey as Herb. The full cast includes a dynamic ensemble of young performers from across the Phoenix metro area.

Performances will take place at Valley Youth Theatre, located at 525 N. First Street, Phoenix, AZ. Tickets start at $28.50 (including service fees) and are available at vyt.com/tickets or by calling 602.253.8188 x1. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more.

For more information about Valley Youth Theatreâ€™s productions, classes, and community programs, visit www.vyt.com.