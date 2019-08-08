Valley Youth Theatre Presents VYTal Affair 2019

The Herberger Theater Center is the stage for Valley Youth Theatre's (VYT) annual fundraising event, VYTal Affair, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, beginning at 5:30pm. VYTal is the acronym for Valley Youth Theatre Applauds Leadership, and gives the nonprofit theatre company an opportunity to recognize those who help Phoenix children be the best they can be, while showcasing what VYT contributes to the performing art community. The Herberger Theater Center is located at 222 East Monroe, in Downtown Phoenix.

The affair, which includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, silent and live auctions, and a musical performance by cast of VYT's 31st Season Opener,Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, also honors this year's VYTALITY - Valley Youth Theatre Applauds Leadership Impacting Today's Youth Awards. This year's Individual Award recipients are Oscar De las salas and Gary Jackson and the Corporate Award recipient is Zions Bancorporation / National Band of Arizona.

This annual event represents the theatre's twentieth VYTal Affair and its largest fundraiser of the year, with 92% of all money raised going directly to VYT programs. It offers the opportunity for local arts patrons to network and support a non-profit organization that has gained national recognition for the high quality and professionalism of arts in The Valley. Premium tickets cost $300 and balcony seats are $175.

According to Event Chair, Andrea Tyler Evans, "It is an honor for me to help Valley Youth Theatre grow, thrive and serve an even broader cross-section of the community. VYT serves a critical role in the arts in the Valley and is a tremendous resource for our young people in helping them achieve dreams they never thought possible."

Top sponsors of the event are APS and Sanderson Lincoln. BOK Financial, Carstens Family Funds, Edward Jones, Gammage & Burnham, KPMG, PONO Construction, Andrea & Tom Evans and Sherman & Howard are also large contributors to this year's event. Bar sponsors are Tito's Handmade Vodka and Crescent Crown Distributing with complimentary valet service provided by Pescatore Cooper, PLC.

VYT's Producing Artistic Director, Bobb Cooper, states, "Though we are a small company featuring very young performers, I believe our theatre is mighty in the way we have garnered support from some of the most well-respected people and businesses in the community."

Hosts for the event are local personalities, Gina Salazar-Hook and John Hook, and the evening's live auction "Auctiontainer" is the renowned Letitia Frye. Complimentary catering is provided by 1130 The Restaurant, Aioli Burgers, Alexi's, Canyon Café, Cibo, Conceptually Social Catering, The Dirty Drummer, The Farish House, Hava Java, New York Pizza Dept., Pomo, Portillo's and Short Leash Hot Dogs/Rollover Doughnuts. Deserts are provided by Nothing Bundt Cakes, AJ's and Pie Snob.

For ticket information visit aesaz.co/ELP/VYTAL2019 or call 602 253-8188 x304.





