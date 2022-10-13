VANITIES: THE MUSICAL Comes to the Fountain Hills Theater

Vanities: The Musical chronicles the life-affirming journey of three vivacious Texas women, from cheerleaders to sorority sisters to housewives to liberated women and beyond. This musical captures a snapshot-sharp portrait of the lives, loves, disappointments, and dreams of these young women growing up during the turbulent sixties and seventies and reconnecting in the late 1980s. With a tunefully evocative score by David Kirshenbaum (Summer of '42) and Jack Heifner's hilarious adaptation of his long-running Off-Broadway smash, Vanities: The Musical is a funny and poignant look at three best friends who discover that, through thirty years of rapidly changing times, the one thing they can rely on is each other.

Vanities: The Musical is directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick. The show stars Tina Khalil, Katie Lambert and Autumn Morgan. Vanities: The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. *Rated PG-13 for language.

Vanities: The Musical will play Nov. 4 - 20, 2022. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, Active Duty and Veteran discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.

Fountain Hills Theater presents 3 regularly scheduled seasons of productions in their two theaters. The Theater's year-round offering includes Mainstage, Mainstage Too!, and Youth productions. Additionally, special events, community outreach, and educational arts programming for our youth is also offered. The Mainstage (often called the "big") theater seats 130 and is devoted to medium and large-scale popular musicals and plays including the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway. No seat is more than 35 feet from the stage. The Youth/Mainstage Too! (also called the "little" theater) is a smaller, more intimate 90-seat, thrust style auditorium that offers thought-provoking, inspiring and sometimes challenging productions including Broadway musicals, original plays, musicals, and art works. Most of the youth productions are performed in the more intimate, smaller theater. Both stages often run productions concurrently. Special events are offered throughout the season on both stages as well as in community centers. The Theater has been in operation as a professionally-directed community theater for over 30 years. The Mission of Fountain Hills Theater is "to engage, inspire and entertain diverse audiences, train and support our youth, and celebrate the essential power of the performing arts." Fountain Hills Theater is a 501(c)(3) organization. All gifts are tax deductible. The Theater is 100% funded by ticket sales and donations. Volunteer opportunities are available. Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Phone: 480.837.9661. Fax: 480.837.5972. The Box Office is open Tues.-Fri., 10am-5pm and Sat. 10am-5pm (closed Sun. and Mon.). The website is fhtaz.org.

Fountain Hills Theater is committed to the safety of their patrons, staff, and performers. They will be closely following CDC safety recommendations, as well as local guidelines, due to COVID-19. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the facility. Please check the website for evolving guidelines as the season progresses.



