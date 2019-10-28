Two Cirque Du Soleil Shows Are Coming To Arizona For The First Time

Known for its spellbinding shows of acrobatics and creativity, Cirque du Soleil announces it will bring two arena shows never before seen in the state to three different Arizona cities in the spring of 2020. OVO, which has been seen by over 6 million people since its original premiere in 2009, arrives in Phoenix for the first time at Talking Stick Resort Arena, February 20-23, 2020 for 6 performances. OVO, meaning "egg" in Portuguese, has toured to 24 countries in North America, South America, Europe and Asia since its creation. OVO is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. This production is a high acrobatic level show that the whole family will enjoy.

AXEL, Cirque du Soleil's brand new ice spectacle unveiled this fall embarks on its North American tour with stops in two Arizona cities starting in Prescott Valley, March 19-21, 2020 for 4 performances at Findlay Toyota Center and then in Tucson at the Tucson Convention Center for 6 performances on April 17-19, 2020. In this epic fantasy, graphic art and music intertwine to create the super charged world of AXEL. Spectacular ice skating, breath-taking acrobatics, pop music and vibrant visuals create an energetic and immersive experience for the whole family.



Advance tickets for OVO and AXEL are available online to Club Cirque members from October 28 through November 1st. Club Cirque membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to cirqueclub.com.



Tickets for the general public will be available starting Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10 am at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo and cirquedusoleil.com/axel. Tickets start at $44 for adults (subject to change) with senior, military, student discounts and family 4-packs available.





